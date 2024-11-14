Seth Meyers Mocks Trump’s Cabinet Picks of ‘Goblins and Weirdos’: He’s ‘Gonna Sic Them on the Government Like a Bunch of Ferrets on Ketamine’

Michaela Zee
·2 min read

During his “Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, Seth Meyers commented on President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks for several key roles, including Fox News host and Army National Guard veteran Pete Hegseth leading the Department of Defense.

“While Biden’s looking for ways to accommodate Trump, Trump’s looking for ways to tear down everything Biden did. For example, Trump’s been actively putting together his Pandora’s cabinet of goblins and weirdos,” the “Late Night” host said. “Trump’s gonna sic them on the government like a bunch of ferrets on ketamine.”

Trump announced Tuesday that Elon Musk, the billionaire behind Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter-turned-X, will lead a “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) with Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Republican primary candidate. “Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies,” the president-elect said in a statement.

“Elon Musk is the richest man in the world with Defense Department contracts and connections to foreign governments — these businesses regulated by the federal government,” Meyers said. “And now he’s basically co-president. It’s ludicrously corrupt.”

Meyers also spoke about Hegseth, Trump’s choice for secretary of defense. “That’s right, a Fox News host will be in charge of the Defense Department. I know it sounds bad, but reportedly it was either going to be him or the General,” he joked, referring to the mascot of General Insurance.

“You know what? I think this is actually good. No, it’s great. Let’s fucking go for it,” the “Late Night” host said sarcastically. “This is what voters want, let’s give it to ’em. Attorney general, how about Lionel Hutz? Health secretary, Dr. [Jonathan] Zizmor. Secretary of transportation, the guy from ‘Cash Cab.'”

At the end of the “Closer Look” segment, Meyers said, “One thing is clear from these appointments — Trump will not feel restrained in this second term.”

