Seth Meyers Proves That Even Tasteless, Rejected Jokes Can Still Go Public

Seth Meyers said Tuesday he wasn’t going to spare his writers’ feelings just because it’s holiday time. So the “Late Night” host pulled out “Surprise Inspection!” a semi-regular call-out of jokes he rejected for his monologue that were, in his words, “dumb,” “offensive” or “insane,” paired with a headshot of the joke’s author. (Watch the video below.)

Some of the jokes involved puns like this one, cracking wise about a 40-year-old macaroni penguin. “Usually by that age, they’ve ‘pasta’ away,” Meyers read.

And a few jokes were just tasteless.

One jab mentioned the celebration of National Play Day with Dad, which used a photo of accused child sexual abuser Woody Allen as its punchline. Another referenced Meyers’ masturbation habits.

The last one, which Meyers prefaced by giving viewers a moment to reconsider whether they even wanted to hear it, went thusly: “The American LGBTQ+ Museum opened last week in Manhattan. There wasn’t a ribbon cutting, but there was some scissoring.”

