Seth Meyers Reacts to Trump Victory: ‘Half the Country Thinks He’s a Good Person or They Don’t Care… Because They Think He’s a Good President’

Following Jon Stewart’s post-election pep talk, the rest of TV’s late-night hosts are getting their chance to weigh in on the results of the 2024 presidential race, which culminated in a Donald Trump victory.

Come Wednesday evening, NBC’s Seth Meyers became the first comedian to give his two cents following Vice President Kamala Harris’ concession speech. “What a privilege to be here with you, to be here with my colleagues, to not feel alone,” the Late Night host began. “This is a joyful place to work, and we hope you can see the joy when you’re watching at home. We’re not going to let anything take that joy away, even when we’re talking about things that are not particularly joyful.”

More from TVLine

Meyers then wagered the following example: “I don’t think Donald Trump is a good person. I’d even go so far as to say he’s a bad person. Now, in my defense, I’m only basing that on everything I’ve ever been taught about what makes someone good or bad. But this is real, and this is something I accept: Half the country thinks he’s a good person, or they don’t care that he’s not because they think he’s a good president, and because of that, he’s going to be our president,” he said. “Again, that’s how democracy works in America, a country that is a privilege to live in, even on a morning like today.”

The Associated Press projected that Trump won the election at 5:38 am ET Wednesday after he clinched the crucial swing state of Wisconsin, giving him more than the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency. Speaking to the Daily Show viewership around 1 am ET Wednesday morning, hours before the AP would call the race for Trump, Stewart said, “We’re going to come out of this election and we’re going to make all kind of pronouncements about what this country is, and what this world is, and the truth is, we’re not really going to know s–t. And we’re going to make it seem like this is the finality of our civilization.” But rather than accept that doomsday scenario, he posited, “We’re all going to have to wake up [Wednesday] morning and work like hell to move the world to the place that we prefer it to be.”

With his victory, Trump becomes the first candidate to win the presidency in two non-consecutive terms in more than 130 years, since Grover Cleveland did it in 1892. (Trump defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 but lost to Joe Biden in 2020.) He is set to be officially sworn into office as the 47th President in January.

TVLine will keep you posted as more late-night comedians — including the likes of Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel — weigh in on the results of the election, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back for updates.

Best of TVLine

Sign up for TVLine's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.