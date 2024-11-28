Seth Meyers Sinks Trump's Navy Secretary Pick In Just 1 Brutal Move

Seth Meyers on Wednesday took down John Phelan, Donald Trump’s pick to be secretary of the Navy, after the president-elect named the businessman and campaign donor with no military experience as his choice to lead the department.

“When asked what his first action will be, Phelan said, ‘C9,’” said the “Late Night” host, referring to a move on the board game Battleship.

Phelan — a financier and art collector who held a private fundraiser for Trump at his $38 million home in Aspen, Colorado, last summer — could become the first person in 15 years to be Navy secretary without serving in the military.

Meyers later turned his attention to Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the president-elect’s pick to lead the National Institutes of Health and a leading critic of COVID-19 lockdowns.

“So congratulations to the bird flu,” Meyers quipped.

