Seth Meyers Trashes 1 Of Trump’s Traits With Hilarious New Analogy

Seth Meyers on Monday ripped Donald Trump’s chaotic leadership style ahead of the president-elect’s imminent return to office.

“We know very little about what Trump’s second term will be like, given that he has no fixed principles or core beliefs or coherent ideas or constructive solutions or plans or proposals or policies or values or thoughts of any kind,” the “Late Night” comedian began.

Trump “watches TV and then he scream-posts about what he just saw on TV,” Meyers continued.

Then came the trash talk:

Trump is “basically an intellectual Roomba,” slammed Meyers. “He goes in one direction until he bumps into something and then he just goes off into another direction.”

Watch Meyers’ “Closer Look” segment here:

And his monologue here:

