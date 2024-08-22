'We settle our differences at the ballot box,' Rep. Bennie Thompson rips Trump in DNC speech

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson from Mississippi took the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday, and reminded the crowd and country of the horror experienced by some and witnessed by many on January 6, 2021.

Thompson, who led the Congressional committee that investigated the January 6 capitol riot, laid the blame for the violence that day at the feet of former President Donald Trump. He warned that Trump is again attempting to sow doubt in election integrity ahead of November.

"They did it because Donald Trump couldn't handle losing, he lied about election fraud, he called his conspiracy-led mob to Washington. He would rather subvert democracy than submit to it, now he's plotting again," Thompson said.

The Democratic National Committee convention is in Chicago through Thursday and on Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to formally accept the party's nomination for the 2024 presidential election on Nov. 5.

What to know about Rep. Bennie Thompson

Who is he? Rep. Bennie Thompson has served as the Representative for Mississippi's Second Congressional District since 1993. Thompson entered public service in 1968 and is now the longest-serving African-American elected official in the state of Mississippi. In 2007, he became the first Democrat and African-American Congressman to chair the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security.

What role he plays: Thompson is the only Democrat in Mississippi's Congressional Delegation. A senior member of the U.S. House Democratic Caucus, he led the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Capitol riot.

Key quote: "In this country, we settle our differences at the ballot box not through violence. It took a long time to get here, and we are not going back," he said.

Watch Congressman Bennie Thompson's full speech here:

