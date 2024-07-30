Setup for flooding rising in parts of southern Ontario with storm risk

Forecast Centre
·4 min read

Flooding concerns have arisen in southern Ontario again due to the favourable weather setup that is taking shape on Tuesday.

The atmosphere will be primed with high amounts of moisture, with a low-pressure system in place, so the ingredients are aligning to bring a soaking and thunderstorms to southern Ontario on Tuesday –– elevating the risk of localized flooding.

SEE ALSO: Could the cost of Toronto's recent, major flood match the 2013 event?

The timing of the rainfall may be poor, potentially affecting the evening commute.

Be sure to regularly check for watches and warnings in Ontario as conditions can change quickly when severe weather hits.

Tuesday sees an renewed opportunity for flooding amid new round of heavy rainfall

A weakening low-pressure system will sit over southern Ontario, possibly leading to rounds of intense rainfall.

Atmospheric moisture in Ontario Tuesday and Wednesday
Atmospheric moisture in Ontario Tuesday and Wednesday

Precipitation begins Tuesday morning near Lake Erie, with thunderstorms possible, too. Additional rounds of thunderstorms are expected through the afternoon and evening in southern Ontario.

Very high moisture in the atmosphere will be present to drop heavy to torrential downpours, with amounts as high as 10-20+ mm falling in an hour.

The storms will be slow-moving due to a lack of atmospheric forcing. So, well-saturated storms result in very high rainfall totals over narrow locations.

Tuesday evening precipitation timing southern Ontario
Tuesday evening precipitation timing southern Ontario

The weather wild card are lake breeze-initiated storms. If they can form, it will likely impact the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) but there is uncertainty.

It’s likely Toronto records its rainiest month on record as of Tuesday, as less than six mm of rainfall is needed at Pearson International Airport to bring the monthly total higher than October 1954, when 213.8 mm of precipitation fell with impacts from Hurricane Hazel.

Ontario storm risk map Tuesday
Ontario storm risk map Tuesday

It will not take much to see flood impacts in the GTA. Last week's storm dumped just 30 mm of rain but prompted DVP flooding and Lake Shore Road closures.

The timing is uncertain and it may result in travel delays for those commuting around the dinner hour or passed that.

Flooding, especially over urban areas are possible but over a localized regions.

Southern Ontario flood metrics
Southern Ontario flood metrics

Localized flooding is near certain, but exact location is unsure. It will depend on where storms initiate. With the lack of strong steering or forcing, it is changeable.

There is a higher chance for heavy rain and flooding north of the GTA and 401 corridor, affecting areas such as Barrie and the Lake Huron shorelines.

DON'T MISS: Move over Prairies; Ontario is now Canada’s tornado 'hot spot'

A fickle lake breeze setup may favour the Golden Horseshoe, but stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates.

Flood safety

There are a number of things you can do at or away from the home to avoid damage and injury during a flood, or if there is a risk of it occurring.

At home, this can include:

  • Sealing your basement to prevent water from seeping into creeks

  • Raising electrical system components as high as possible

  • Making sure your sump pumps are working properly

  • If a big storm is coming, consider stocking up on supplies, like: sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting and shovels

Tyler Hamilton: Toronto flooding, floods. July 16, 2024 - Weston neighbourhood, walking towards Humber
Tyler Hamilton: Toronto flooding, floods. July 16, 2024 - Weston neighbourhood, walking towards Humber

(Tyler Hamilton/The Weather Network)

RELATED: What you can do to recuperate following a flood

If you can, arrange to leave your car in a high-elevation area, and avoid driving in flooded areas at all costs.

Streams, creeks and low-lying areas should be avoided. Flash flooding can happen in a matter of minutes during, or shortly after, a major rain event.

Emergency kit items - hurricane, wildfire, evacuations, safety, tips
Emergency kit items - hurricane, wildfire, evacuations, safety, tips

Make sure you have an emergency kit. Stock up on bottled water, canned food, blankets and first aid supplies. Make sure medication is topped off and kept in an elevated, dry place.

DON'T MISS: Everyone needs a home emergency kit. Here's what to stock yours with

Monitor The Weather Network's app or TV channel, and pay attention to local announcements for flood updates and watches.

If you are forced to leave your home due to an evacuation, be aware of which roads are safe to drive on. If your area has been evacuated, do not return home until authorities have allowed you to do so.

WATCH BELOW: What to do if a tornado warning occurs while in an apartment

Click here to view the video

Thumbnail courtesy of Cynthia McLeod/X.

Stay with The Weather Network for more forecast information and updates on your weather in Ontario and Quebec.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump launches ad blitz to try to slow Harris surge

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign will launch a $10 million advertising blitz in six battleground states this week as it tries to counter a surge of voter enthusiasm and donations for his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. It is Trump's biggest ad buy since January, when he was fighting off Republican rivals for the party's nomination. Trump's campaign did not respond to requests for comment, but the blitz comes as Harris’ candidacy has changed the race.

  • The Quiet Bond Kamala Harris Forged With 3 VP Contenders

    When President Joe Biden introduced Kamala Harris as his running mate four years ago, he shared their origin story: He had first learned of her, he said, through his son Beau, who served with her as a state attorney general. “I know how much Beau respected Kamala and her work,” Biden said of his son, who died in 2015 and was Delaware’s attorney general when Harris held the same job in California. “That mattered a lot to me, to be honest with you, as I made this decision.” Now it is Vice Presiden

  • Judge declines to appoint monitor for NRA but bars former CEO Wayne LaPierre from working for group

    A New York judge on Monday banned Wayne LaPierre, the former head of the National Rifle Association, from holding a paid position with the organization for a decade, but he declined to appoint an independent monitor to oversee the gun rights group’s finances.

  • 2024 Olympics: Ontario dance troupe to perform in Paris, help celebrate historic gender equality moment

    An Ontario-based dance troupe has landed in Paris with the aim of showcasing a history-making moment for gender equality achieved at the Paris 2024 Olympics Games.

  • Kamala Harris vice president race narrows with Cooper, Whitmer out

    (Reuters) -The list of candidates to run with Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic U.S. presidential nominee, narrowed on Monday, with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer both out. The high-stakes decision has taken center-stage since Vice President Harris became the Democratic frontrunner for the November election just over a week ago after President Joe Biden ended his White House bid. Vice presidential nominees can be used to balance a presidential candidate's ticket to appeal to a wider swath of voters, and Harris is weighing a list of mostly white, male candidates.

  • First images of Jasper after 100m high wildfire hit

    The fierce wildfire in the Canadian town of Jasper melted cars to the road and turned homes to ash.

  • Hundreds under evacuation order in B.C. as wildfires grow

    Hundreds of British Columbians remain on evacuation order Monday morning as more than 360 wildfires burn throughout the province. They include all residents of the village of Slocan, a community of about 380 people in a part of southeastern B.C. where several out-of-control wildfires are burning, including two wildfires of note — fires that are highly visible or are threatening public safety.DriveBC says Highway 6 along Slocan Lake remains closed for a nearly 40-kilometre stretch from south of S

  • Jasper damage map released after park’s largest wildfire in century

    After a massive wildfire ripped through Jasper, Alta., the devastation and despair in the historic town is extensive. 30 per cent of the town has been destroyed, though all critical infrastructure — including the town's hospital, library, and firehall — have been saved. Crews battling hotspots in the UNESCO world heritage site are hoping cooler temperatures and rain will help them gain the upper hand. Jayme Doll reports on the active situation from Hinton, Alta., where many locals have sought shelter.

  • Parks Canada, Guilbeault defend wildfire preparation policies after Jasper blaze

    JASPER, ALTA. — Parks Canada officials and politicians angrily denied Monday that forest management policies in Jasper National Park contributed to a catastrophic wildfire that damaged one-third of the townsite.

  • 5,000 rescued from flooding in North Korea, state media says

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — More than 5,000 people isolated by flooding in northwestern North Korea were rescued by airlift and other evacuation work after heavy summer rains caused a river on the Chinese border to swell, state media reported Monday.

  • Yet another flood threat for southern Ontario on Tuesday

    A slow-moving disturbance will usher in a very muggy air mass on Tuesday, increasing the threat of flooding. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.

  • Jasper damage surveyed in 1st media tour since wildfire

    The fire in Jasper is still threatening the community, but a large contingent of fire fighters is doing what they can to gain the upper hand. Members of the media were taken on the first tour of the townsite inside Jasper National Park since it was ravaged by a wildfire, with the tour to give a closer look at the extent of the damage on Sunday afternoon. Jayme Doll reports.

  • Fans swarm hill in Munich, claiming a high perch for watching Taylor Swift concert for free

    Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have gotten free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill near the concert venue. The Swifties packed the Olympic Hill, or Olympiaberg, one of the highest elevations in the southern German city, for the second straight day Sunday. On Sunday, fans returned, once again packing the grassy hill with so many people that from a distance the scene looked like an anthill.

  • Firefighters helped by cooler weather battle blaze that has scorched area size of Los Angeles

    FOREST RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters battling a wildfire in Northern California received some help from the weather Saturday hours after it exploded in size, scorching an area greater than the size of Los Angeles. The blaze was one of several tearing through the western United States and Canada, fueled by wind and heat.

  • All quiet on the Canadian front, except in these stormy regions

    It's been a rough month for millions of Canadians, but Sunday will offer a break from the stormy weather...unless you live in one of these regions in the country

  • US Farmers Want to Adapt to Climate Change, But Crop Insurance Won’t Let Them

    (Bloomberg) -- In Kansas, where a prolonged drought has killed crops and eroded the soil, Gail Fuller’s farm is like an oasis. Sheep, cows and chickens graze freely on crops and vegetation in a paradisiacal mess.Most Read from BloombergVenezuela’s Opposition Disputes Claim of Maduro Election VictoryHarris’ Running-Mate Search Zeroes In on Three Top ContendersTraders Fret as 32-Hour Central Bank Spree Hangs Over MarketFrench Internet Lines Cut in Latest Attack During OlympicsMaduro Regime Accuses

  • B.C. search and rescue group saves hikers stranded by wildfire on a glacier

    As wildfires continue to burn across the Kootenay region, a group of four women were helicoptered off a glacier in B.C.'s West Kootenay region last week.The dramatic rescue, amidst a challenging wildfire season, has officials warning people to be careful.A search and rescue team flew through thick smoke, near an approaching wildfire to find the hikers, who were stranded on the Macbeth Ice Fields, northeast of Kaslo, about 390 kilometres east of Kelowna.The four women, who all live in British Col

  • Take a gander at who's honking back in these daily New Maryland traffic tie-ups

    Love 'em or hate 'em, the Canada geese of New Maryland are creating quite a stir.With only one way in and out of the village south of Fredericton, drivers are often held up by a gaggle of geese crossing Route 101 near the Baker Brook culvert.In fact, the flock's crossing is so frequent, New Maryland has installed seasonal geese-crossing signs to alert motorists.Roger Shannon has lived in the community of about 4,100 his whole life and knows all about the geese and the delays they cause. He said

  • 4 Used Cars With the Best Gas Mileage If You’re on a Budget

    If you've been paying attention over the last few years, you've noticed that used cars have gotten very expensive. Finding an automobile that's both affordable and fuel-efficient can feel like...

  • Atlantic hurricane season is 'waking up' again as activity lull ends

    Forecasters are keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Atlantic that may become a tropical storm late this week, expected to come to life near Florida and the Caribbean.