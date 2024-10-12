Seun Kuti and Egypt 80: Heavier Yet (Lays the Crownless Head) review – Fela’s legacy lives on

In politics and culture alike, “heritage” has become a revered touchstone, a sacred duty, even. It must feel that way to Seun Kuti, son of the late Nigerian superstar Fela Kuti, who inherited both Fela’s legacy as Afrobeat pioneer and political firebrand, and his group, Egypt 80. Since Fela’s death in 1997, Seun has dutifully tended the Afrobeat flame (as has big brother Femi) while innovating cautiously, using different producers (including Brian Eno) and collaborating widely.

His fifth album with Egypt 80, and his first in six years, continues the process with executive producer Lenny Kravitz bringing glossy, Stateside elements to the party, while “artistic producer” Sodi Marciszewer, who worked with Fela, keeps things rootsical. Opener TOP glides in on a relaxed guitar riff, more soul than Afrobeat, while calling out against materialism. Dey, a plea for togetherness, is also funk-orientated, leavened by a reggae rap from another nepo offspring, Damian Marley.

Thereafter things turn more African – a loping groove for Love & Revolution, massed, growling horns, heavy bassline and call-and-response vocals for Emi Aluta, a salute to revolutionaries helped along by Zambian rapper Sampa the Great. Still furious then – the heritage seems to be working out well.