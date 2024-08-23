Two dead after air mattress fails in S Korea hotel fire

The fire began in a room on the eighth floor of the nine-story hotel [EPA]

Seven people were killed and a dozen injured after a fire broke out in the South Korean city of Bucheon.

Two people died after jumping onto an air mattress provided by the fire department, after the mattress flipped.

Other victims were found in rooms on the eight floor, where the fire is believed to have started because of an electrical fault.

Although the fire did not spread throughout the building, the damage was extensive as the rooms were not equipped with sprinklers.

The nine-storey hotel was built in 2003, before the requirement for sprinklers was written into law, according to the city's fire department.

The fire was first reported at 19:39 local time (11:39 GMT) and was extinguished by 22:26 on Thursday, the department said.

Police are investigating whether the hotel’s managers were in any way negligent.

The fire department's use of the air mattress is also being investigated.

Reports said a female victim caught the corner of the mattress as they landed, causing it to flip as a second male victim jumped.

Those injured are being treated in hospital with serious injuries, some caused by inhaling the smoke.