Seven dead in suspected gun and knife terror attack in Tel Aviv

Seven people have been killed in a shooting and knife attack in Tel Aviv, police in Israel have confirmed.

Israeli police said two "terrorists" started a killing spree on the Tel Aviv light rail and continued on foot before being killed by civilians and inspectors using personal pistols.

The deadly attack began in a rail carriage and continued on the platform, local police said in a statement.

The suspects opened fire on a boulevard in Jaffa, a mixed Arab-Jewish neighbourhood in southern Tel Aviv.

TV footage showed a gunman getting off at the light rail station and starting to shoot.

Police said the gunman and another attacker armed with a knife were "neutralised" by members of the public.

At least nine others were wounded in the shooting on Tuesday night.

There has been no claim of responsibility but Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said they were Palestinians from the West Bank city of Hebron.

The hardline Smotrich said he will demand of the cabinet that members of the suspects' families be deported to Gaza and their homes destroyed.

The attack took place minutes before Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel.

Israel's MDA ambulance service said it received a report at 7:01 p.m. (1601 GMT) of people injured by gunfire.

Medics and paramedics provided on-site treatment to a number of wounded people with varying degrees of injuries, including some who were unconscious, MDA said.