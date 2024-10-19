Seven gang members jailed for more than 100 years after revenge shooting after Peckham stabbing

Tyreke Smikle was convicted of wounding with intent and possession of a firearm. He was handed the longest sentence. (Met)

Seven gang members who launched a wave of retaliation with knives and a gun against rivals who stabbed their friend in south London have been jailed for a total of more than 100 years.

The gang grabbed weapons including a machete and shotgun which one of the thugs used to shoot a man in the leg, the Old Bailey had heard.

Tyreke Smikle, 26, Kai Davis Francis, 25, Duan Correa, 21, Shaquille Marsh, 26, Tyreece Quartey, 25, Malachi David Francis, 21 and Timothy Newton, 18, were jailed for a total of 102 years on Friday.

Smikle, who received the longest sentence of more than 17 years, shot the man in the leg at almost point blank range as well as firing at a car, the court was told.

The victims did not suffer life threatening injuries in the attack.

The court heard that the gang had hatched a ‘revenge plan’ for those who had assaulted their friend on 7 May 2023.

CCTV showed the group wearing balaclavas and all splitting up between three vehicles, including a stolen moped.

Smikle was carrying a loaded shotgun and ammunition, while the others had machetes and knives.

The vehicles chased a car believed to belong to the rival gang before Smikle fired a shotgun through the driver’s window.

The group then pull alongside another vehicle on a nearby street and fired a second time at a second victim. They continued to chase the car, which crashed and flipped over as it tried to drive away.

As the third victim ran off, Tyreke Smikle chased him into a nearby garden and shot him in the leg at almost point blank range.

Detective Constable Luke Martinez, who led the investigation, said: “This group retaliated to violence with more violence, bringing a firearm and other weapons to the streets of London which could have seriously injured or killed someone.

“These shootings took place during daylight hours, with one occurring just metres away from a mother and her child.

“Today’s sentencing has taken dangerous individuals off the streets – I hope it serves as a stark warning to those seeking to threaten the safety of Londoners by brandishing such dangerous weapons.”

Smikle was found with the shotgun and a quantity of Class A drugs, as well as a stab-proof vest, a knife and burner phones.

He was convicted of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, two counts of wounding with intent, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearms and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The remaining defendants were convicted of conspiracy to commit Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH).