Seven injured after New York taxi jumps sidewalk outside Macy’s on Christmas Day

Telegraph reporters
·1 min read
Police have closed off the area in Herald Square
Police have closed off the area in Herald Square - Anadolu

Seven people were injured in New York City on Christmas Day when a taxi jumped a sidewalk and hit pedestrians outside a Macy’s department store after the cab driver suffered a medical episode, police said.

The incident took place in Midtown Manhattan near Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square, near the corner of West 34th Street and Avenue of the Americas, or Sixth Avenue.

In addition to the 58-year-old taxi driver, the injured included a nine-year-old boy, two women aged 49 and four other women aged 19, 37 and 41, police added.

NBC New York reported that the injured boy and his mother were visiting from Australia.

The taxi cab jumped the curb near Macy's flagship store
The taxi cab jumped the curb near Macy’s flagship store - Anadolu

One 49-year-old woman with a leg injury, the nine-year-old boy who suffered a cut and the 41-year-old woman who sustained an injury to her head, were taken to hospital, police said.

The remaining three pedestrians declined medical attention. All injuries were non-life-threatening.

Images of the cab showed a heavily-damaged vehicle with broken parts and dents all over it.

The store, with its elaborately decorated display windows, is a magnet for tourists and New Yorkers around the holidays.

No charges have been filed and a probe into the crash is ongoing.

    An 18-year-old man was killed and two others were taken to hospital in a collision Monday on Glenmore Trail S.W., west of the Crowchild Trail junction.Police said in a release that they responded to reports of the serious collision around 9:45 p.m.Investigators believe a BMW Coupe driven by a 19-year-old man with two passengers, an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, was travelling east on Glenmore Trail when it failed to negotiate a bend in the road.The BMW then entered the right shoulder of