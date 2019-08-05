Seven men arrested after football fans fight on London underground train

Seven men have been arrested after a large fight at a London Underground station.

They were detained on suspicion of violent disorder following the incident at Great Portland Street station at about 2pm on Sunday.

The British Transport Police (BTP) said the fight was reported to have involved football fans.

Video of the incident posted on social media showed around a dozen men, some wearing replica shirts, brawling at the doors of a Tube train.

People were punched and kicked, while others tried to calm the situation by urging those involved to stop.

Supporters of the Premier League teams Liverpool and Manchester City were in London for the Community Shield match at Wembley, which kicked off at 3pm.

BTP said no injuries had been reported and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

:: Anybody with any information is asked to text the police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 319 of 04/08/19.