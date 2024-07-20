A thousand people welcome rescued N.L. fishers as they return to land: mayor

VALLEYFIELD, N.L. — The mayor of the Newfoundland town where seven fishers were safely returned to dry land after two days missing on open water says welcoming the crew home has been the highlight of his time in office so far.

Mike Tiller, mayor of New-Wes-Valley, N.L., was among roughly a thousand people who turned out to greet the fishers as they came back ashore in nearby Valleyfield on Saturday. Their rescue came more than 48 hours after the last broadcast from their fishing vessel and a day after the start of a massive search effort involving both the coast guard and members of the local community.

"As hard as it was to explain how bad we all felt yesterday, it's almost as hard explaining how joyful it is today. It's amazing to have our boys back home," Tiller said in a phone interview.

"This has certainly been the best day I've had as mayor. It can't get any better than this."

Tiller and other well-wishers gathered at the Valleyfield Harbour in eastern Newfoundland to welcome the crew on Saturday afternoon.

The seven fishers —all of whom are from the area, with five calling New-Wes-Valley home —began their return journey on a coast guard craft. The fishers were then transferred to shore via an AFRC fast craft rescue, where Tiller said they were joined by an entourage of smaller fishing boats and a float plane.

Tiller said he gave each fisher a quick hug and shook their hand to welcome them home.

Officials with Newfoundland and Labrador's department of fisheries and oceans said the seven missing crew members were found “healthy and safe” on a life raft after a hand-held red flare was spotted during a search effort by the Canadian Coast Guard.

Tiller said the crew abandoned the Elite Navigator fishing vessel they were using after it caught on fire. He said he believed the crew was found 16 to 24 kilometres from their last known location.

The state of the Elite Navigator fishing vessel is still unknown.

"Hats off to those crew for keeping their cool and using their training and being able to get themselves off that boat," Tiller said.

"They're the heroes because if they hadn't kept their wits about them, it would be a different outcome."

The boat was reported overdue on Thursday afternoon, long after the vessel's last received signal at 8:30 p.m. the night before.

At an unrelated press conference earlier Saturday morning, Newfoundland and Labrador premier Andrew Furey said the whole province breathed "a collective sigh of relief" after learning the fishing crew was safe.

"To the families ... the whole province was praying for you, thinking of you, and we're so collectively relieved that there was a positive outcome for you," he said. "In the future, we will be there with you to welcome them home with open arms."

A celebratory parade is planned for the fishers on Sunday in New-Wes-Valley.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2024.

— By Cassidy McMackon in Halifax

The Canadian Press