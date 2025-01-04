Seven-year-old girl dies following crash

Police say the crash happened at about 17:45 GMT on Friday south of Lincoln [BBC]

A seven-year-old girl has died following a crash involving two cars near Lincoln.

Lincolnshire Police said the collision between a blue Kia and a white Citroen happened at about 17:45 GMT on Friday on the B1202 Metheringham Heath Lane south of the city.

The force said the girl suffered serious injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, but sadly died just before 04:30 on Saturday.

Police said another person sustained serious injuries in the crash, and two other people had minor injuries.

Officers said the family of the girl was being supported by specially trained officers.

The B1202, which runs between Metheringham and the A15, has now reopened but police said their investigation was continuing.

The force appealed for any witnesses or people with dashcam footage around the time of the incident to contact them.

