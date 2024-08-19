One dead and six missing after British-flagged superyacht capsizes in tornado off Italy

A man is dead and six people are missing after a superyacht carrying mostly British passengers was caught in a tornado and sank off the coast of Palermo, according to Italian media.

Fifteen people were rescued from the 49-meter (160-foot) sailboat after the disaster, said Luca Cari, a spokesman for the Italian fire rescue service.

The superyacht capsized off Palermo, in the north of the Italian island of Sicily, at around 5am local time (4am UK time).

The vessel was flying a British flag, and other than the people from the UK, other nationalities were a New Zealander, a Sri Lankan, two French citizens and an Irish citizen.

The body of a man was found next to the vessel as divers entered the water to find those missing, the Italian daily newspaper Corriere Della Sera reports.

The divers saw "corpses through the portholes" of the superyacht, Salvo Cocina, the head of the Civil Protection Protection of Sicily, reportedly told the paper.

A one-year-old child was among those rescued and was taken to a Palermo children's hospital for treatment.

The boat was anchored off the coast of Porticello when the storm hit, according to Italian media.

Mr Cari said a helicopter and rescue boats from the coast guard and fire rescue service were at the scene searching for the missing.

The ANSA news agency in Italy said the boat was a superyacht named "Bayesian".

The Superyacht Times describes the vessel as being one of the largest superyachts in the world.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive breaking news alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News app. You can also follow @SkyNews on X or subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.