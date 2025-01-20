Unleash your inner animal: How to let go of stress and find your flow

At this time of year, it’s easy to get caught up in the rush – doing more, achieving more, always pushing forward. But what if the secret to strength lies in letting go instead? Movement coach Eloise Lambert believes that by tuning into our inner animal – through movement, sound, and play – we can release built-up tension, reconnect with our bodies, and find a deeper sense of calm and clarity.

Inspired by how animals in the wild instinctively shake off stress and reset, Eloise teaches us to move beyond overthinking and rediscover the joy of simply being.

Here’s how you can start channeling your inner animal today:

Shake it out

When animals are stressed, they shake to let it all go. You can too. Give your body a good wiggle – arms, legs, head, everything. It might feel silly at first, but this simple act can release stored tension and leave you feeling light and refreshed.

Rock yourself calm

Feeling overstimulated? Gentle, rhythmic movements like swaying or rocking can be deeply soothing. It’s like giving your nervous system a hug – steadying and centering you when things feel too much.

Press pause with hands-on care

Placing your hands on your body – whether it’s a rub of the shoulders or a gentle press over your chest– can bring a comforting sense of grounding. It’s a simple reminder to yourself: I’m here, and I’m okay.

Roar like you mean it

Humans are the only animals that bottle everything up. Let it out! A long sigh, a joyful yell, or even a primal roar can shift energy and release stress. Plus it feels amazing!

Move like nobody’s watching

Play your favourite song, close your eyes, and let your body do the talking. Free movement – without rules or expectations – is a powerful way to stop overthinking and start feeling.

Make time to play

Play isn’t just for kids – it’s essential for adults too. Give yourself permission to have fun, whether it’s dancing in the kitchen or making ridiculous noises. Play helps you release, recharge, and reconnect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ready to leave stress behind and find your flow? Join Eloise Lambert for a special movement masterclass Awaken your inner warrior on Sunday, February 16 as part of The Bigger Life Festival.