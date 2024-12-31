The seven signs of an unhealthy gut – and how to fix it

Gut health can effect everything from the appearance of your skin to your sleep

We’ve long been told that “you are what you eat”, but only in recent years has research revealed that the gut – and its health – is key to almost every aspect of our wellbeing, from mental clarity to mood, and from the appearance of your skin to your energy levels and sleep quality. Even more compellingly, poor gut health may also contribute to chronic disease, such as cardiovascular issues, diabetes and even cancer.

The latest research into gut health demonstrates that lifestyle and diet can create significant changes to the gut microbiome and, consequently, to general physical and mental wellness.

Increasingly, there is an awareness in scientific circles that “poor digestion” is not always just a one-off after an excessive night or a holiday. Yet, according to research, the public remains largely ignorant of the impact of digestive health on their overall wellbeing: only one in five people know what the “microbiome” is, and around half don’t know what gut-supporting prebiotics and probiotics are.

Even without the science, we know that our mental state can affect our stomach, through our language and idioms – “my stomach was in knots”, for example. Our minds and bodies send signals to our stomachs. Doesn’t it make sense for our stomachs to send signals back?

How important is gut health?

The “gut microbiome” refers to the microorganisms – both good and bad bacteria, as well as fungi – in the gut, which help to break food down, absorb its available nutrients and excrete its waste products. While good and bad bacteria are essential, they can proliferate rapidly, so the “bad” needs to be kept in check by the “good” to maintain balance.

Since nutrition is vital to the support of the immune system, as well as to the balance of hormones (such as serotonin, which impacts mood and emotional wellbeing), there’s increasing recognition of how important the gut microbiome and good digestion are in supporting overall health.

“We can now see that the gut microbiome plays a role in many different bodily functions outside of digestion,” says Rick Miller, a Harley Street dietitian and consultant at King Edward VII’s Hospital. “As well as immune function and metabolism, we’ve more recently come to recognise its impact on mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression.” This is known as the gut-brain axis.

What are the symptoms of an unhealthy gut?

There are seven signs of an unhealthy gut, and some are fairly easy to identify, since they’re clearly linked with poor digestive function. These include:

Dysbiosis. One group of symptoms is known as “dysbiosis” and includes abdominal discomfort, bloating, gas, constipation, heartburn and diarrhoea. They indicate that not enough stomach acids (which break down food) are being produced by the gut, so food is fermenting, rather than being broken down and digested.

Sugar cravings . In the same way that “like attracts like”, gut bacteria feeds upon and craves more of what is being received. The result? If your diet is healthy, your gut will want more of what it’s used to getting – but if you’re feeding the “bad” bacteria with sugar-rich and processed foods, these bacteria will multiply and your hunger signals will nudge you towards making even more unhealthy choices.

Food intolerance. Developing a food intolerance may also indicate that something is amiss in the gut-health landscape, since an unhealthy gut is less able to cope with or process certain substances.

Changes in weight. Unsurprisingly, weight fluctuations signal an unhappy gut. Weight loss may be attributed to small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, while weight gain may indicate insulin resistance, which reduces the absorption of nutrients and, in turn, sparks food cravings. This can also be a cause of Type 2 diabetes.

Allergies and autoimmune conditions. An estimated 70-80 per cent of your immune system is in the gut lining, which means that the development of allergies and autoimmune conditions, such as psoriasis, can be an indicator of an unhealthy gut, as can irritable bowel syndrome, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Changes in your skin. As the largest organ of the body, the skin may also be impacted, through conditions such as acne, rosacea or eczema.

Impact on cognition and mental health. Because research shows that gut health has an impact on cognitive and mental health, feelings of fatigue may be indicative of diminished gut health, as may headaches, difficulty concentrating and poor memory, as well as mood swings and insomnia. Migraines can also be worsened or triggered by an unhealthy gut.

How processed foods affect the gut

“Many processed foods are low in dietary fibre, which is essential for maintaining a healthy gut,” explains nutritionist and naturopath Adriana Taralli. “Additionally, they may be high in sugar and artificial sweeteners.” The problem with this, she says, is that sugar can promote the growth of harmful bacteria in the gut which, in turn, creates microbial imbalance.

And what’s more, a 2021 study indicated that E.coli and E. faecalis – two types of “bad” bacteria that are present in all gut microbiomes but generally harmless in healthy people – can have their pathogenic ability exacerbated by artificial sweeteners. This means that they can attach to and invade the thin lining around the intestinal walls, disturbing intestinal health.

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs)

A 2019 study published in The BMJ demonstrated that more than half the calories eaten by the average person in the UK come from ultra-processed foods (UPFs). Examples of these include breakfast cereals, mass-produced bread, biscuits and flavoured yogurt.

Not only are UPFs disruptive to the gut microbiome, but in his book Ultra-Processed People: Why Do We All Eat Stuff That Isn’t Food … and Why Can’t We Stop? Dr Chris van Tulleken suggests they are behind a number of health conditions, including obesity, cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes.

What are the signs of gut inflammation?

“Gut inflammation can manifest with a range of symptoms” says Dr Anthony Hobson, a senior clinical gastrointestinal scientist at the Functional Gut Clinic and founder of Tummy MOT, an online resource dedicated to digestive health. He adds that symptoms may include:

Persistent abdominal pain

Bloating

Chronic diarrhoea or constipation

Blood in stools

Unexplained weight loss

Nausea and vomiting

Dr Hobson explains in more detail: “This inflammation in the gut can be caused by conditions like inflammatory bowel disease, which is a group of chronic diseases where the gastrointestinal tract is inflamed. The two most common are Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Crohn’s can affect any part of the digestive tract, and may involve deep ulcers and thickening of the intestinal wall, while ulcerative colitis is limited to the colon [large intestine] and rectum. It primarily affects the innermost lining of the colon, leading to ulcers and inflammation.”

Research from the University of Nottingham and funded by Crohn’s & Colitis UK and Coeliac UK shows that over 500,000 people in the UK are affected by these conditions.

The health implications can be severe. For example, the inflammation can interfere with the absorption of nutrients, risking deficiencies, weight loss and malnutrition. Additionally, says Dr Hobson, there is an increased risk of infections, due to a compromised gut barrier. “Long-term intestinal inflammation has also been linked to an increased risk of colon cancer, as well as gut perforation or bowel obstruction, which are medical emergencies.”

What is a leaky gut?

“Rather than being a health condition itself, a leaky gut is actually a symptom of something else,” says Dr Hobson. “The most common cause is likely to be a tummy bug or imbalance in the gut microbiome, with inflammation damaging the bonds that hold the gut lining cells together.”

Dr Hobson continues: “The cells that form our gut barrier are packed tightly together, like puzzle pieces. The term ‘leaky gut’ refers to when the spaces between these cells become bigger, and the gut lining becomes more permeable, allowing toxins to seep into the blood and around the body.”

A leaky gut has associations with the following:

Stress

Depression

Food intolerances

Excessive alcohol intake

Someone with leaky gut may experience bloating and pain, as well tiredness and skin conditions such as eczema.

To test for a leaky gut, the patient drinks a solution containing sugars that the body can’t digest but that people with healthy gut linings will be able to absorb, and a urine sample is taken six hours later. If the sugars are still present in the sample, this may indicate a leaky gut.

Dr Hobson says that soluble fibre from whole foods helps to prevent a leaky gut, as it encourages the gut to produce more mucus, which coats its walls like “bacterial sunscreen”. Amino acid L-glutamine may also be helpful, but ultimately, says Dr Hobson, “the best way to manage a leaky gut is to treat the underlying cause, such as reducing stress and identifying any food intolerances”.

How to reset your gut health

If you don’t have a diagnosed gut condition, the gut microbiome can shift a few days after you make alterations to your diet, says Rick Miller. If you make and stick to the right changes to your diet, lifestyle and exercise regime, you can rapidly and sustainably improve your gut health. He suggests you try limiting alcohol, reducing consumption of UPFs, and take steps to manage stress.

Clinical gastrointestinal physiologist Jordan Haworth, who has appeared on the Channel 4 series Know Your S--t: Inside Our Guts, suggests strategies such as:

Diaphragmatic breathing exercises

Mindfulness and meditation

Increasing fibre intake, with a wide variety of plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables, wholegrains, legumes, nuts and seeds

Adding fermented foods, such as live yogurt, kefir and kimchi, which are probiotic and can help to increase beneficial bacteria

Add or focus on foods rich in prebiotics and polyphenols. Garlic, onions, asparagus and artichokes are some sources of prebiotics, whereas polyphenols can be found in foods like berries, dark chocolate and green tea.

How to starve bad gut bacteria

“Harmful bacteria, such as Clostridium difficile and some strains of Escherichia coli, often thrive on sugars and refined carbohydrates, such as processed cereals, white bread and pasta, which are quickly broken down into sugars in the body. This allows them to multiply and potentially cause health issues,” explains Adriana Taralli. Cutting back on these foods in favour of complex carbohydrates, such as wholegrains like brown rice, quinoa and oats, and starchy vegetables, such as sweet potatoes, can help to keep this pathogenic bacteria in check.

She also recommends increasing fibre intake by way of leafy greens, broccoli, beans and lentils. “Dietary fibre is not digestible by humans, but serves as a valuable food source for beneficial gut bacteria,” she says. “These microbes ferment fibre and produce short-chain fatty acids, which are associated with reduced inflammation and improved gut health.”

How to improve gut health naturally

According to Jordan Haworth, we should focus on “the two Fs and two Ps: fibre and fermented foods, and prebiotics and polyphenols”:

Foods high in fibre, such as chia seeds, oats and many plant foods, can help the gut to produce more mucus, improving the environment for gut microbes. Fermented foods, such as live yogurt, kefir and kimchi, also play an important role. They are probiotic foods and introduce beneficial bacteria into the gut. Aim for at least three servings of fermented foods daily. Prebiotics, not to be confused with probiotics, are found in a variety of plant-based foods such as garlic, onions, pistachios and legumes, and they help to selectively feed and grow the beneficial bacteria already in your gut. Make sure you’re getting enough polyphenols, too. These are gut-loving plant chemicals that act as antioxidants, linked to preventing the growth of “bad” bacteria while promoting more beneficial bacteria. They’re found in fruits and vegetables, such as blueberries, as well as dark chocolate and spices like turmeric.

What are the signs that your gut is healing?

Dr Hobson advises that common signs of a healthier gut include improved digestion, signalled by more regular, complete bowel movements, and fewer issues with bloating, gas, constipation and diarrhoea. He says that you might also expect to feel more energetic and enjoy better, more restful sleep, alongside an improved, steadier mood.

Outwardly, a healthier gut may be indicated by a complexion that is clearer and more radiant.

What foods to avoid for gut health

Processed foods are a part of life and, as long as they are eaten in moderation alongside a wide variety of wholefoods, they shouldn’t be a cause for alarm. As we’ve seen, however, UPFs are best limited if you want a healthy gut.

When selecting foods, two good questions to ask yourself might be, firstly, whether it looks close to the way it looked when it was picked, plucked, gathered or slaughtered, and secondly, whether your grandparents would recognise the names of all of the ingredients. A “no” to either of these indicates a food that’s highly processed.

In general, consider the following changes:

Swerve foods and drinks with long shelf lives and multiple ingredients, especially if these have complicated names and aren’t things you’d be able to buy as individual items. Common culprits include pre-prepared frozen meals and mass-produced baked goods, such as packaged biscuits and cakes.

Avoid or limit many breakfast cereals (particularly sugary ones) as well as confectionery and processed meats, such as sausages and sandwich ham.

Do not frequently consume flavoured yogurts, fizzy drinks (such as cola and lemonade), energy drinks and distilled spirits, such as vodka, gin, rum and whisky. These distilled spirits are seen as worse than other types of alcohol because they don’t contain any polyphenols.

Limit fried foods. According to Taralli, “fried foods should also be limited, since they tend to be cooked in oils that are high in trans fats, which can negatively impact the gut lining and contribute to inflammation. Air frying is generally considered a healthier alternative to deep frying because it uses hot air to cook food, with minimal oil – and therefore fewer trans fats. More research is needed, but air frying may have a less detrimental impact on gut health than deep frying.”

Check food labels. It’s worth remembering, too, that many so-called “healthy foods” are actually highly processed – for instance, protein bars are often packed with sweeteners and emulsifiers. Vegan “meat alternatives” are another example.

Although there is solid evidence to suggest that a largely plant-based diet is beneficial to health, the kind of food that’s eaten is important. More than half of the UK population have added meat substitutes to their diets, but many of these meat-free products are full of colourings, preservatives and additives, and are high in sugar, salt and saturated fat.

That said, real meat can also be problematic, depending on how it’s farmed. “Concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) can impact gut health,” says Taralli. “CAFOs often use hormones to promote animal growth and antibiotics to prevent disease in crowded conditions. The consumption of antibiotic-treated meat may disrupt the gut microbiome in humans, potentially reducing the diversity and balance of beneficial bacteria.”