Seven Sisters: Beach litter recycled in new scheme

Plastics and other litter washed up on Sussex beaches are being recycled as part of a new scheme.

Staff and volunteers at Seven Sisters Country Park have been scouring the shoreline once a week for litter.

Now the litter pickers have teamed up with ReAP, a charity aiming to reduce the impact of plastic waste on sea life, as well as the Anglers National Line Recycling Scheme.

A spokesperson said the scheme was "reducing impact on the planet".

This year alone the teams have collected over 30 bags of rubbish, including 75 lb (34kg) of plastics, 53 lb (24kg) of general litter, 71 lb (32kg) of netting and rope, and 46lb (21kg) of rubber, according to the country park.

Under the scheme, around three quarters of that litter could be recycled with partner organisations, ReAP said.

The charity takes the litter to its Sussex-based hub where it is recycled into products that can be used elsewhere, including recycling bins, seating, display boards and outdoor tables.

It means that the waste collected is kept out of landfill.

Sylvia King, from Seven Sisters Country Park, said: "Before, the local council would have collected the rubbish bags, but our partnership with the charity means that plastics and other rubbish are being recycled and put to good use."

Steve Tapp, from ReAP, said: "Our mission is to encourage the collection of plastic waste from rivers, canals, lakes, and oceans, ensuring it is properly recycled and kept out of landfill."

