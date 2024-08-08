Seven suspects in Preston Lord murder case expected to appear in court Thursday

All seven suspects accused in the Preston Lord murder case were back in court Thursday morning. The 16-year-old was beaten at a Halloween party in Queen Creek and later died. This court date is the first in months where all the suspects are expected to appear together. All seven are charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. Jacob Meisner, Treston Billey, and Dominic Turner are also charged with aggravated robbery stemming from that same October night. Currently, three suspects - Billey, Talyn Vigil, and Taylor Sherman - have bonded out of custody. Both Billey and Sherman recently had their bond amounts reduced, but all of the suspects are expected to attend in person.