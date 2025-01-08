Seven years of torture by Assad’s executioners: ‘I will never forgive them’

Accused of belonging to the Palestinian group Hamas, which was then Bashar Al-Assad’s bête noire, Mohamar Ouda was arrested by the Syrian army in Yarmouk in 2015. He spent seven years in prison, where his executioners inflicted all kinds of torture on him that still haunt him day and night.

Once, they thought he was dead. Ouda was thrown on a pile of corpses. For two days, he remained there, among the remains of prisoners who had finally succumbed to their torture.

"I only lost consciousness," says Ouda, who languished in Syrian jails for years. "When I woke up in the middle of all these dead, I heard [the jailors] say: 'Look, he's still breathing! He's moving his head!'"

Rendered unconscious, but not quite dead. Ouda had been unable to endure yet another torture session by the executioners of the "Palestine Branch", a prison in Damascus known for its cruelty. He may also have fainted due to hunger. "I have diabetes. They gave me honey and put me back in my cell."

Seven years being tortured and starved. Ouda was arrested at the age of 54 by the Syrian army in the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, not far from Damascus, on July 7, 2015. He was then accused of possessing weapons and of belonging to Hamas, an enemy of the Assads because it had supported rebel groups during the Syrian civil war.

The repression was fierce against those who lived in "little Palestine". Hundreds of people were arbitrarily arrested. Some are still missing.

‘I suffered all kinds of torture’

Ouda stops. He sobs. The painful memories never leave. How can he not be haunted, when for years everything was aimed at humiliating and breaking him?

He struggles to find the words. The horror is unspeakable.



