SevenDays Kindness Action Scholarship application open for high school seniors

CBC

A historic building at the University of Saskatchewan is on the brink of being demolished.But groups in the city are outraged at the prospect of the landmark being torn down. The Lutheran Theological Seminary overlooks the river at the north end of the campus. Built in 1968, it is listed on the university's internal heritage registry — meaning the school has recognized its historical significance. The building is owned by the Lutheran Theological Seminary of Saskatoon but is managed by the unive