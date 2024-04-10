SevenDays Kindness Breakfast kicks off 7 days of events promoting love, connection
Inspiring kindness and spreading love was the goal of the SevenDays Kindness Breakfast held Wednesday morning.
Inspiring kindness and spreading love was the goal of the SevenDays Kindness Breakfast held Wednesday morning.
Karoline Leavitt had a "damn-en-ing" moment on live TV.
The Toronto Blue Jays won their home opener last night, but some fans were still angry. Not mad at the game, in which Jose Berrios threw 6⅔ shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as they defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2. And not necessarily annoyed at the Rogers Centre dome, which was closed. No, fans were upset at the placement of a longtime icon in the stands: Home Plate Lady. Specifically, that she wasn't behind home plate, but off to the side. "This will be our curse. Mark my
"He could have just kept going," a witness said of Ryan Sweatt, the man charged in the death of 26-year-old Destini Decoff
Gemma Atkinson looked incredible on Tuesday as she rocked a dazzling array of bikinis whilst holidaying in Spain with Gorka and their two children. See glam photos...
The late-night host said there’s one word the ex-president uses that has another meaning altogether.
The president put Trump on blast for trying to steal an election and then rewrite history about it.
Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students in the 2021 school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, spoke at her sentencing hearing moments before being sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison by the judge.
Gwen Stefani is talking about her insecurities and the divorce speculation that’s been swirling around the internet.
Emily Ratajkowski has just jumped on the 'no pants' trend and her take on the aesthetic is seriously stylish and sultry. See photos
The Duke of Sussex is said to be "eager to return to London" to help his father King Charles and his brother Prince William amid the royal family's health crises – exclusive
A fascinating story of a farmer named Ben and a horse named Felicia was shared on Facebook in early 2024.
Hailey Bieber posted in blue mini shorts and a motorcycle jacket and we're predicting it's going to be 2024's next biggest trend- read more
"Trying to claim ownership of it is like trying to claim 'ketchup' or 'mayo.'"
Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty ImagesDonald Trump on Tuesday reiterated an antisemitic trope he pushed just weeks ago, and argued the Jews and Black people vote for Democrats purely “out of habit.”“Any Jewish person that votes for Biden does not love Israel, and frankly should be spoken to,” Trump told right-wing radio host Wayne Allyn Root on The Root Reaction.Last month, Trump claimed on another program that “any Jewish person that votes for Democrats ha
"Not a huge deal, but it threw me for a loop a few days after we moved in."
Brianna Wakefield threw the ball to Jason Varitek, and was joined by her brother Trevor and their father's 2004 Red Sox teammates
Complaints against Diddy allege sexual assault and sex trafficking — and some include allegations against other known figures.
Princess Anne's daughter Zara shares three children with ex-rugby player Mike Tindall
“Looks like our prayer team stirred up some god-haters," Anthony Kern said.
"I thought I was coming down with some bizarre disease... I felt absolutely ashamed," one woman said.