Seventeen children burnt to death in Nigeria school fire

The Islamic school students were believed to be sleeping when the fire started [Yahaya Mahi]

At least 17 children have died in a fire at an Islamic school in northern Nigeria.

Several other pupils were injured and rushed to health centres in the town of Kauran Namoda, Zamfara state, for treatment.

It is believed that the fire broke out in a nearby house on Tuesday night and spread to the school while the children were sleeping.

Local authorities and emergency responders were sent to the scene, but the fire had already resulted in significant casualties.

Eyewitness Yahaya Mahi told BBC Hausa the location of the school made it difficult for those trying to stop the fire.

“Even if the firefighters had come on time, reaching the house would’ve been difficult due to the tight road leading to the house,” he said.

Local official Mannir Haidara said other Islamic schools would be inspected to make sure they were not a fire risk.

”We’ll take measures to prevent another occurrence of this nature,” he said.

The father of one of the victims told BBC Hausa that he was devastated but his faith in God was comforting him at this time.

