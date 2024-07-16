SEVENTEEN's Hoshi Becomes Diesel's New Brand Ambassador

Following the brand's recent announcement of Måneskin's lead vocalist, Damiano David, as its first-ever Global Male Ambassador, Diesel is further reinforcing its strong connection to the music scene by appointing Hoshi, star of the K-Pop group, SEVENTEEN, as its brand ambassador for the APAC market.

"I am happy to be part of Diesel's family as a brand ambassador, as this will enable me to show various aspects of myself with Diesel to the world " says K-pop singer, Hoshi.

Hoshi and the luxury brand have cultivated a strong relationship since the start of the year, with the K-Pop sensation participating in the brand's major global events, including the Fall/Winter 2024 runway show and celebrating the grand opening of Diesel Shibuya in May.

Highlighting the significance of the APAC market, Diesel is scheduled to open its largest store in Dosan, Korea on July 20, designed by creative director, Glenn Martens. This milestone event will be marked with an opening party attended by Hoshi, further cementing his role and the brand's expansion in the region.

The new store will have a VIP lounge area and showcase a variety of Diesel's latest collections. Highlights include men and women's ready-to-wear items inspired by the brand's renowned silver color and the signature 1DR bag.

In other fashion news, take a look at Diesel's most sex-positive moments.