Several Arrests as Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy Princeton's Clio Hall

At least 13 people were arrested at Princeton University on Monday, April 29, during a pro-Palestinian protest on campus, the university’s president said.

In an Instagram post President Chris Eisgruber called the actions of protesters who had occupied Clio Hall “completely unacceptable” and “a serious breach of this University’s code of conduct”.

“Thirteen people were arrested, including five undergraduates, six graduate students, one postdoctoral researcher and one person not affiliated with the University. No one was hurt during the incident,” he added.

“I appreciate that this incident was and remains deeply upsetting to many people, including especially the staff of the Graduate School… Everyone on this campus needs to feel safe and to be safe.

“We will continue to work to ensure that this campus is one where all members of the community feel welcome and can thrive,” Eisgruber said.

Footage by Ben Woodard of The Princeton Tory shows protesters gathered outside Clio Hall.

The arrests come as students at universities across the United States called on school boards to sever financial ties with companies and institutions that support Israel. Credit: Ben Woodard/The Princeton Tory. via Storyful

Video Transcript

You can go to rest all of OK, that was a cop.Are they saying what was it?OK?Can't go to rest all of OK, Nothing.That was a cop.Are they saying Wait, What?Ok?