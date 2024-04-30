Several Arrests as Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy Princeton's Clio Hall

Storyful

At least 13 people were arrested at Princeton University on Monday, April 29, during a pro-Palestinian protest on campus, the university’s president said.

In an Instagram post President Chris Eisgruber called the actions of protesters who had occupied Clio Hall “completely unacceptable” and “a serious breach of this University’s code of conduct”.

“Thirteen people were arrested, including five undergraduates, six graduate students, one postdoctoral researcher and one person not affiliated with the University. No one was hurt during the incident,” he added.

“I appreciate that this incident was and remains deeply upsetting to many people, including especially the staff of the Graduate School… Everyone on this campus needs to feel safe and to be safe.

“We will continue to work to ensure that this campus is one where all members of the community feel welcome and can thrive,” Eisgruber said.

Footage by Ben Woodard of The Princeton Tory shows protesters gathered outside Clio Hall.

The arrests come as students at universities across the United States called on school boards to sever financial ties with companies and institutions that support Israel. Credit: Ben Woodard/The Princeton Tory. via Storyful

Video Transcript

You can go to rest all of OK, that was a cop.Are they saying what was it?OK?Can't go to rest all of OK, Nothing.That was a cop.Are they saying Wait, What?Ok?

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Gaza protest camp rises at UBC, as Eby deplores 'most hateful' speech praising Hamas

    VANCOUVER — The Gaza protest encampment movement that has roiled academic campuses in the United States and Canada arrived in British Columbia on Monday, with demonstrators setting up unauthorized fencing and tents at the University of B.C. Protesters had set up about 20 tents on MacInnes Field by noon, erecting temporary fencing around the site and requiring people to wear masks to enter. Premier David Eby called on the school and student leaders to balance free speech with people's personal sa

  • Ontario tightens rules on cellphone use, bans vaping in schools

    The Ontario government is introducing new measures to crack down on cellphone use and vaping in schools as the province sees an "alarming rise" of vaping and cellphone distractions in classrooms.In an announcement Sunday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the province is removing distractions as part of its back-to-basics plan, and addressing the "negative impact" of mobile devices, social media and vaping in classrooms."Every parent and teacher we speak to has shared the growing problem of

  • Intense heat prompts Philippines to order millions of public school students to stay home

    Scorching temperatures in Manila have prompted the closure of all public schools for in-person lessons, meaning millions of students are staying home. The Philippines is among the worst affected by the sweltering weather in Southeast Asia where the intense tropical summer heat worsened by humidity had forced on and off in-person class cancellations in recent weeks and sparked fears of water shortages, power outages and damage to agricultural crops. (AP video by Aaron Favila)

  • Pro-Palestinian encampment grows at Montreal's McGill university

    MONTREAL — Pro-Palestinian student activists in Montreal have set up camp on the grounds of McGill University this weekend, following a wave of similar protests on campuses across the United States. More than two dozen tents had been pitched at the school's downtown campus On Sunday afternoon, with a steady stream of visitors stopping by to drop off donations and supplies. "Ruth," a McGill student and spokesperson who didn't want to give her full name for fear of reprisals from the school or pol

  • Ontario unveils plan to ban cell phones, vapes from classrooms

    Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced on Sunday the province's plan to ban cell phones and vapes from classrooms, with enforcement starting in the fall. In addition, he announced $17.5 million in funding to bolster mental health supports to connect students and families with mental health services.

  • Philippine students suffer in wilting heat, thwarting education efforts

    Sweltering heat in the Philippines can curb farm production, disrupt water and power and weigh on businesses, but it also takes a toll on students, hampering the Southeast Asian nation's efforts to catch up to its neighbours in education. Heat indices have hit 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in various regions in the Philippines, as the weather phenomenon El Nino intensifies the heat enveloping the nation in its summer months of March to May.

  • Columbia suspends pro-Palestinian protesters after encampment talks stall

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Columbia University on Monday began suspending pro-Palestinian student activists who refused to dismantle a protest camp on the New York City campus after the Ivy League school declared a stalemate in talks seeking to end the polarizing demonstration. University President Nemat Minouche Shafik said in a statement that days of negotiations between student organizers and academic leaders had failed to persuade demonstrators to remove the dozens of tents set up to express opposition to Israel's war in Gaza. The crackdown at Columbia, at the center of Gaza-related protests roiling university campuses across the U.S. in recent weeks, occurred as police at the University of Texas at Austin arrested dozens of students whom they doused with pepper spray at a pro-Palestinian rally.

  • Ontario tightening rules around cellphones, banning vaping in schools

    The Ontario government is introducing new measures to crack down on cellphone use and vaping in schools as the province sees an 'alarming rise' of vaping and cellphone distractions in classrooms.

  • McGill University calls pro-Palestinian encampment illegal, campers vow to stay

    MONTREAL — Pro-Palestinian activists said on Monday they have no intention of dismantling their camp at Montreal's McGill University, as the school said it was discussing its next steps to deal with what it called an illegal encampment. Dozens of tents were pitched on the lawn of McGill's downtown campus behind a metal fence festooned with Palestinian flags and posters. Cases of bottled water and a small generator could be seen behind the fence, as masked protesters at the gate welcomed supporte

  • Fetterman decries college campus ‘pup tents for Hamas’

    Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) ripped into the pro-Palestinian protests roiling college campuses, calling the encampment demonstrations “pup tents” for the militant group Hamas. “Now, of course, it’s a great American value to protest, but I don’t believe living in a pup tent for Hamas is really helpful,” Fetterman said in an interview on NewsNation’s “The…

  • Microsoft’s Salary Secrets: Here Are the Pay Tiers for Tech Pros

    Thanks to leaked Microsoft pay guidelines, you can now see how much professionals make working for the tech giant. Check Out: Robert Kiyosaki -- 5 Side Hustles You Can Work From Anywhere in the World...

  • Over 100 arrested at Washington University protest decrying Gaza attacks, limits on speech

    As faculty, I feel obligated to stand for freedom of expression on campus. We love our students, and we want to see them enjoy their right to free speech on this campus,” a faculty member said.

  • Children hungry after school meals, says commissioner

    A "snapshot" survey by Wales' children's commissioner found many children wanted more food at lunch.

  • Column: Calling the police on campus protests show that college presidents haven't learned a thing since the 1960s

    Why didn't USC and Columbia administrators understand that bringing police onto campus always makes things worse, not better?

  • Anti-war protesters at Montreal’s McGill University demand divestment from Israel

    It has been a tense weekend at number of American campuses with pro-Palestinian protests. And now the movement has come to Canada, with Montreal students also refusing to take down tents at McGill University, claiming they'll stay until the school meets their divestment demands. Abigail Bimman reports.

  • Jake Tapper Says Campus Protests Are ‘Taking Room From My Show’ He’d Be Using to Cover Gaza | Video

    "I don't know that the protesters are accomplishing what they want to accomplish," says the CNN anchor The post Jake Tapper Says Campus Protests Are ‘Taking Room From My Show’ He’d Be Using to Cover Gaza | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Ontario universities warn student activists encampments will not be tolerated

    Two Ontario universities are warning anyone planning to follow the lead of pro-Palestinian student activists in the U.S. and elsewhere in Canada that setting up encampments on campus will not be tolerated. The University of Toronto and the University of Ottawa say they understand tensions are high, many people are feeling anxious due to the scale of suffering in the Middle East and peaceful protests are central to campus and democratic life. But the universities say they have clear policies that

  • More than 20,000 Georgians march 'for Europe' to protest controversial bill

    Some 20,000 Georgians staged a "March for Europe" Sunday, calling on the government to scrap a controversial "foreign influence" bill which the EU has warned would undermine Tbilisi's European aspirations. Georgians have been staging anti-government protests since mid-April, when the ruling Georgian Dream party reintroduced plans to pass a law critics say resembles Russian legislation used to silence dissent.Waves of similar street protests, during which police used tear gas and water cannon aga

  • Scenes from pro-Palestinian protests at McGill University, University of Ottawa

    Pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill University say they have no intention of dismantling an encampment there, while University of Ottawa students begin their own demonstrations on campus. The protesters are calling on both schools to denounce Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip. (April 29, 2024)

  • US campus protests: Rival Gaza protest groups clash at UCLA

    Scuffles break out between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel activists, with no sign of student demos tailing off.