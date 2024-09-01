Several bodies discovered underground in Gaza, says Israel

Members of the Israeli military operate in the Jenin area - Reuters

A number of dead bodies have been discovered in underground areas in Gaza, the Israeli military said late on Saturday, adding work had begun to extract and identify the remains.

It asked that the public refrain from spreading rumours as to the identities of the bodies.

“At this stage, the forces are still operating in the area and carrying out a process to extract and identify the bodies, which will last several hours,” the military said in a statement obtained by the Times of Israel.

US President Joe Biden said his staff was in contact with the Israelis and confirmed that they have discovered bodies in Gaza. He was unsure of the exact number of bodies. Mr Biden added he was not at liberty to identify the bodies at this time.

At least 40,691 Palestinians have been killed and 94,060 injured in Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the enclave’s health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Israeli forces set a vegetable market on fire as the military offensive continues in Jenin - Anadolu

On Saturday, clashes broke out between Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters in the occupied West Bank as Israel pushed ahead with a military operation in the flashpoint city of Jenin.

Hundreds of Israeli troops have been carrying out raids since Wednesday in one of their largest actions in the West Bank in months.

Mr Biden, speaking to reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, said he was “still optimistic,” about a ceasefire deal to stop the conflict.

“I think we’re on the verge of having an agreement,” he said. “It’s time this war ended.”

Mr Biden added that “people are continuing to meet”.

“We think we can close the deal, they’ve all said they agree on the principles”.