Several bodies found as heavy rains, flash floods slam Spain

A car is pictured on a flooded street in Alora, near Malaga, on October 29, 2024, after a heavy rain hit southern Spain.

Emergency service workers recovered multiple bodies in the eastern Spanish region of Valencia after heavy rains battered the country's eastern and southern areas, causing flash floods and disrupting air and rail travel.

Several bodies have been recovered by emergency service workers in Spain's eastern region of Valencia after torrential rains triggered flash floods, the head of the regional government said Wednesday.

"We can confirm that some bodies have already been found," Carlos Mazon told reporters, without saying how many.

Authorities could not give further details until relatives had been informed, he added.

Heavy rain lashed much of eastern and southern Spain on Tuesday, flooding streets with muddy water and disrupting rail and air travel.

Images shot by residents with smartphones and broadcast on Spanish TV showed raging waters washing away cars and flooding buildings.

In some areas, more than a month's rain fell in a single day, Spanish media reported.

"We are facing an unprecedented situation, which nobody remembers," Mazon said.

Officials said on Tuesday that at least seven people were missing -- a truck driver in the Valencia region and six people in the town of Letur in the eastern province of Albacete.

Emergency services workers backed by drones would work through the night to look for the missing in Letur, the central government's representative in Castilla-La Mancha, Milagros Tolon, told Spanish public television station TVE.

"The priority is to find these people," she added.

Crisis committee

(AFP)


