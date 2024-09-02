Several cars in Tim Walz’s motorcade involved in crash leaving pool staffer with broken arm

Katie Hawkinson
·3 min read
One staff member of the traveling pool suffered a broken arm after a car crash among vehicles in Tim Walz’s motorcade on Monday (Pool)
One staff member of the traveling pool suffered a broken arm after a car crash among vehicles in Tim Walz's motorcade on Monday (Pool)

Several cars in vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s motorcade crashed on Monday afternoon, leaving one person injured.

The crash happened just before 1pm local time as Kamala Harris’s running mate was en route to a Labor Day celebration in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A staff member of the traveling press pool who was inside the press van appears to have a broken arm. Other reporters suffered scrapes and bruises, while one reported a bloody nose. Another person in the van was concerned they had a concussion but continued on to the event, the Associated Press reports.

Walz’s vehicle was not involved in the crash.

The press van was hit from behind, which caused it to lurch forward into the next car, according to the pool report.

President Joe Biden later called Walz from Air Force One to check in following the crash. Harris also checked in with Walz as she left a Labor Day event in Detroit, Michigan.

A similar incident happened as the Harris-Walz motorcade traveled through Georgia last week. On August 28, Savannah, Georgia police officer David Bates crashed while riding a motorcycle as part of the motorcade. He was injured and transported to a local hospital. Bates was reportedly in stable condition as of late last week.

Police attend to Savannah, Georgia police officer David Bates, who crashed as part of the Harris-Walz motorcade on August 28 (AFP via Getty Images)
Police attend to Savannah, Georgia police officer David Bates, who crashed as part of the Harris-Walz motorcade on August 28 (AFP via Getty Images)

The Harris-Walz campaign is out in full force this Labor Day to win over voters in swing states.

“We know exactly who built this country. It was labor that built this country,” Walz said at the Milwaukee Labor Day celebration. “When unions are strong, America is strong.”

Harris was set to appear in Pennsylvania after her event in Detroit. Her husband, Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff, was also set to appear in Newport News, Virginia.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s campaign is holding a single virtual event to celebrate Labor Day with the United Auto Workers union. The union, however, has endorsed Harris.

Tim Walz at Milwaueke’s Laborfest on Monday shortly after members of his motorcade were involved in a crash (AP)
Tim Walz at Milwaueke’s Laborfest on Monday shortly after members of his motorcade were involved in a crash (AP)

The Democratic National Committee is also running 19 digital billboards in the swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania this Labor Day. The billboards, which will appear in both English and Spanish, feature a photo of Trump with the caption, “Trump’s an anti-union scab!”

The billboards are an homage to UAW President Shawn Fain’s appearance at the DNC in Chicago, Illinois last month. During his speech at the convention, Fain wore a shirt that read, “Trump is a scab. Vote Harris”.

“We were really kind of channeling Shawn Fain with that choice,” Brad Woodhouse, a senior adviser to the DNC, told HuffPost.

Harris currently has a 3.2-point lead over Trump, according to the latest average of national polls. The vice president has a growing lead in six major swing states, including those that she and her team are visiting this Labor Day.

