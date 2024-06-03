Several chances for storms likely in Kansas City. Here’s best chance for severe weather

The work week will start with several chances for showers and thunderstorms in the Kansas City area, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

There is some uncertainty in the weather Monday morning as the atmosphere remains unstable, but there is not a clear sign of what, if anything, will ignite rain across the area, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will climb into the low 80s, which is typical for this time of year in Kansas City.

Some uncertainty remains in the forecast heading into the afternoon and evening, but the weather service said strong storms will be possible, mainly southeast of a line stretching from Kansas City to Kirksville.

Gusty winds and some small hail will be possible in the developing storms, but severe weather is not expected.

Severe storms more likely Tuesday

Skies will be partly sunny on Tuesday with temperatures slightly warmer, into the mid-80s, according to the weather service.

An approaching cold front from the west will provide a better chance for severe weather in the evening, primarily after 5 p.m.

Large hail up to an inch in diameter and damaging winds above 58 mph are the primary threats from the storms. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, the weather service said.

“Expect scattered storms to evolve fairly quickly into a liner system, progressing southeast with time,” the weather service said. “With initial discreet storms, could see large hail being the main severe threat before evolving into a severe wind threat.”

The storms could produce between half an inch and an inch of rain. The weather service said the heaviest rains will fall across eastern Kansas and western Missouri, with lesser amounts farther east.

Dry weather expected later in week

The rains are expected to end early Wednesday as the storms move out of the area.

Sunny skies are expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

There’s a slight risk of storms returning overnight Friday through Saturday, with a 30% chance of rain.

Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny with a temperature in the low 80s. Mostly sunny weather is likely Sunday, with a high near 80 degrees.