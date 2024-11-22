Several churches in Baltimore prepare for mergers
Dozens of Catholic churches in Baltimore are shutting down for good. This weekend, a number of them will hold their last Mass, including Our Lady of Pompei in Highlandtown.
Dozens of Catholic churches in Baltimore are shutting down for good. This weekend, a number of them will hold their last Mass, including Our Lady of Pompei in Highlandtown.
The actress shares her teenage daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, as well as son Hayes, 6, with husband Cash Warren
Ellen DeGeneres said that her recent stand-up special on Netflix would be her last. And now, after getting “kicked out of show business,” as she put it, the comedian has apparently self-exiled across the pond. According to multiple reports on Wednesday, DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, have put their Montecito, California home on the market and fled the country to Great Britain with no plans to return—a move spurred by the election of Donald Trump this month. The Daily Beast has
During an interview with 'The Howard Stern Show,' the actress/pop star also said that men "expect" great sex "and they get it"
It's becoming one of her tried and true outfit formulas.
The actor shares Simone, 23, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, and Jasmine, 8, and Tiana, 6, with Hashian
Prince William made a heartbreaking confession when he headed to South Wales without his wife Kate Middleton. See details.
CNN’s Abby Phillip on Wednesday night gave one of her male guests an on-air reprimand after he called a female panelist “dear” during a heated discussion. On CNN NewsNight, the panel was discussing investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated for attorney general. The show also aired a leaked diagram reportedly prepared by federal investigators which allegedly shows payments between Gaetz and others, i
Frustrated shop owners in Toronto's Yonge and Wellesley area say the city is refusing to pick up mounds of garbage that regularly accumulates in an adjacent laneway because it's private property — even though the laneway's last known owner died more than a century ago.Sara Sadrolhefazi, owner of Nabulu Coffee on St. Joseph Street, says she's spent $5,000 in the year that she's owned the property, hiring contractors to clear garbage left in the laneway behind her shop."It hurts, both mentally and
Pregnant Princess Beatrice opted for an elegant black dress and blazer to usher in the festive season with Ralph Lauren
The couple welcomed their son Cooper and daughter Maya in early April
“I didn’t know how good I had it then,” Gerber told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’
Henry recalled telling a producer, "I said, it is so lovely that you're here, I can suggest some really good restaurants, [but] my daughter is not doing your show"
WARNING: This story contains details of abuse and intimate partner violence: A man acquitted of forcing his wife to have sex with strangers for money in Alberta and Nova Scotia will face a new trial following a decision from Canada's top court.The man had been found not guilty on sex trafficking charges in a ruling affirmed by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal. In a 7-2 decision last week, the Supreme Court of Canada overturned the acquittals and ordered a new trial. The accused — identified only
Josh Brolin appeared on the “In Depth With Graham Bensinger” podcast to promote his new memoir, “From Under the Truck,” and remembered a tense moment on the set of Ridley Scott’s “American Gangster” in which he nearly fought co-star Denzel Washington. Brolin played a detective in the 2007 crime drama, while Washington headlined the movie …
Coronation Street revisits the romance story between Alya Nazir and Adam Barlow next week.
Shelton is hitting the road for the Friends & Heroes Tour 2025 in February
The Love Island host shared images from her trip abroad on Instagram - see photos
Susan Smith drowned her two sons in 1994
LAVAL, Que. — An 81-year-old Quebec man said Friday he killed his ailing wife out of love and compassion, as he was sentenced to serve at least 10 years and six months in prison for her murder.
Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley were found dead in a freezer two weeks after disappearing from an Oklahoma road