Several crashes on I-80 force lane closures overnight Thursday

CBC

Multiple people were hurt when a pickup truck collided with a TTC bus in North York early Thursday, emergency services say.The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. at the corner of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue. There is conflicting information about exactly how many people were injured.Paramedics said six people were taken to hospital, including one person from the pickup truck and two people who were on the bus who went to a trauma centre. All of them have serious but non-life threatening injuries.