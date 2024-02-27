Several crews respond to southeast OKC house fire after flames seen shooting from home
A widowed husband filed a lawsuit against Disney World after his wife, a New York-based doctor, died suddenly eating at an Orlando parks’ restaurant. The 19-page lawsuit claimed the wait staff was negligent toward his wife’s severe food allergies.
"So, I contacted the teacher and asked her why this happened, and she said with a nasty attitude, 'Well the girl had nothing left, so I was not going to let her go without, it's not fair.'"
A man who used a machete to attack his teenage coworker at a McDonald's in Sundre, Alta., admitted to the killing but will ask the judge to find him not criminally responsible (NCR), court heard Monday. Solaimane Elbettah, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Josh Burns, 19, who was killed in the early morning hours of July 4, 2022.While Elbettah admitted to attacking Burns, defence lawyer Pawel Milczarek indicated he plans to argue the accused was suffering a psychotic break
"Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel," a rep for Swift tells PEOPLE in a statement
Reuters/ Sergei Savostyanov/ SputnikAn opposition official in Transnistria, the Kremlin-backed breakaway region in Moldova, has warned that the pro-separatist government will be holding an extraordinary session of congress to formally request Russian annexation this week. “A request should be voiced, on behalf of citizens living on the Left Bank, to Russia, to accept Transnistria into the Russian Federation, and on February 29, Putin will announce this in his address,” Chorba said in a post on s
Dr. Phil McGraw appeared on The View Monday as part of the press tour for his upcoming book and primetime show, but a sudden segue into the topic of COVID and its effects on school children caught the hosts entirely by surprise. The puzzling exchange began after Sara Haines asked the TV personality a question …
The metropolis of nearly 22 million people is facing a severe water crisis as a tangle of problems — including geography and leaks — are compounded by climate change.
Hostin and her co-hosts were discussing Trump's recent appearance at the Black Conservative Federation Gala on Friday
The 21-year-old son of former England football captain David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham had been dating the model since 2019.
EXCLUSIVE: Convicted felon Jason Galanis is the latest in a string of witnesses to have no evidence connecting Joe Biden with his son’s business activities
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesOn the heels of the death of Russia’s main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, swirling questions remain as to who will now lead the Russian opposition.His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, who had typically avoided the spotlight and interviews, has already come bursting onto the scene, announcing that she would continue Navalny’s fight.“I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny,” she said in a video posted to social media. “And I call on you
Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel vanished while sailing off the coast of Grenada.
An Ottawa-area woman says she's at risk of losing her home, alleging that a dispute with a contractor — now charged with fraud — left her close to $140,000 out of pocket in building costs alone.Carol Richenhaller sold her house during the pandemic to purchase a small hobby farm in Beckwith Township in eastern Ontario, partly because of the positive impact spending time with horses would have on her daughter's mental health. It was a bit of an adventure, selling an income property she planned to
Actor wore a custom-made Versace look to the 2024 SAG Awards
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney stunned in a cool-girl outfit by Victoria Beckham and Tom Ford - read more
Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House communications director under President Trump, said Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s strong showing in South Carolina on Saturday should serve as a “five-alarm fire” to the GOP. On Saturday, Trump won the South Carolina primary by about 20 points, leading Haley 59.8 percent to 39.5 percent, according to The…
Special counsel Jack Smith invoked Robert Hur’s report on President Biden’s handling of classified material in court documents filed Monday in former President Trump’s federal classified documents case. Smith’s filing comes in opposition to Trump’s attorneys claiming the former president is being selectively prosecuted. Smith invoked Hur, who was appointed as special counsel to oversee…
Jonathan Turley said that recent legal troubles for the Bidens may be ‘something of a family trait acquired through generations of natural selection’
Scarlet Blake, 26, singled out Jorge Martin Carreno, 30, as he walked home from a night out in Oxford in July 2021, before brutally attacking him
Ex-CIA chief of Russia operations Steve Hall said Sunday he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin is proving to his doubters that he was right to expect the United States to lose its “nerve” and eventually stop aiding Ukraine as Russia presses forward in its war. “This has been a very good couple of weeks for…