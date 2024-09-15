Several dead in English Channel crossing attempt, say French police

At least eight migrants died early Sunday when the boat they were travelling in capsized during an attempt to cross the English Channel, according to a French police source. The accident took place shortly after the vessel embarked, less than two weeks after 12 people died while attempting the crossing, the deadliest such disaster this year.

Eight migrants died early Sunday when their overloaded boat capsized during an attempt to cross the Channel from France to Britain, a French police source told AFP.

The accident occurred shortly after the vessel embarked, the source said, less than two weeks after the deadliest such disaster this year, when 12 people died while attempting the crossing.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Boat carrying migrants capsizes in English Channel, killing at least 12

UK announces new measures to crack down on migrant crossings from France

At least five migrants die attempting to cross Channel for UK