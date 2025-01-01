Several dead in shooting incident in Montenegro-local media citing police

BELGRADE (Reuters) -Several people were killed in a shooting at a restaurant near Montenegro's historical capital of Cetinje, local media cited the country's police as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

Montenegrin Vijesti TV said a brawl in the afternoon preceded the shooting, and said five people were killed. The suspect remains at large. Police did not specify the number of casualties.

Montenegro's police sent special units to the area, and urged people to remain inside their homes.

"All available police units are on the ground, undertaking activities within their jurisdiction," to apprehend the suspect, Montenegro's Police Directorate said in a statement.

Mass shootings are comparatively rare in Montenegro which has a deeply-rooted gun culture.

In 2022, 11 people, including two children and a gunman, were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro, and six others were injured.

Despite strict gun laws, the Western Balkans remain awash with illegal weapons dating back to World War One.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vascovic, editing by Alexandra Hudson)