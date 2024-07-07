Several dozen homes cut off after road washout near Truro

Residents living in a subdivision in Valley, N.S., near Truro, are cut off from the rest of the community after heavy rainfall Saturday washed out a section of their road.

Hillvale Drive is the only road leading into the area that includes several dozen houses. The only way in or out is a trail that is suitable for walking or an ATV.

Nigel Leggett, the chief of the Valley-Kemptown and District Fire Brigade, said the area was pelted with large amounts of rain in a short period of time. According to Environment Canada, Truro received around 80 millimetres Saturday night.

According to a statement from Nova Scotia Public Works, crews are working to install two large culverts that were damaged in the area. The statement says repairs have been a challenge because of the volume of water, but the expectation is to have work completed by Sunday night.

Nova Scotia Public Works crews are repairing other areas in Truro that were impacted by the flooding. They say crews are being deployed to repair any reported washouts.

Crews from Nova Scotia Public Works are being deployed to make repairs. (Truro & Colchester Code 1 Coverage/Facebook )

Road shoulders have been washed out on Route 311 in North River, but it is passable, according to 511.

The Town of Digby has alerted people through social media about road closures.

King Street is closed from Church Street to Warwick Street, in addition to Mount Street from Third Avenue to King Street. Shore Road has also been limited to single-lane traffic in some parts.

