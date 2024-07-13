At Least 22 Dead After School Collapses in Central Nigeria

At least 22 people died after a two-story school building collapsed in Nigeria’s Plateau State on Friday, July 12, leaving many trapped under rubble, according to Reuters and Nigeria’s Guardian newspaper.

This footage shows crowds surrounding the collapsed building at Saint’s Academy, in the Busa Buji community in the Jos North district, as search-and-rescue operations were ongoing.

The building collapsed while many of the students and teachers were in class, Nigerian media reported.

In a statement via his spokesman, President Bola Tinubu sympathised with the victims, offered condolences to the bereaved, and commended the emergency responders. Credit: @abgdung via Storyful

