'Several Hundred Residents' Forced to Leave Jabalia as IDF Continues Operation

“Several hundred residents” left Jabalia, in northern Gaza, on Monday, October 21, as an Israeli military operation continued in the area, according to Israel Defense Forces spokesman Avichay Adraee.

Adraee said that the IDF allowed “civilians to safely evacuate from the area via organized routes” and that hundreds of residents had left by Monday afternoon.

This drone footage released by Adraee shows a large group of people queueing to leave Jabalia. A military vehicle with an Israeli flag placed on top is visible on the side.

According to Wafa, 29 people were killed during Israel’s military operation in northern Gaza on Monday. Credit: Avichay Adraee via Storyful