Several Injured After Fireworks Land in Crowd at Utah Stadium

At least six people were injured after some misdirected fireworks landed in the crowd during a Fourth of July celebration at the LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, according to local reports.

Footage shot by Spencer Gregory at the Stadium of Fire event shows most of the fireworks shooting upwards, but some veering downwards toward spectators.

According to KSLTV, event officials said six people were taken to a local hospital, including one person who was seriously injured when a firework struck their face.

In a post on Facebook, organizers said all pyrotechnics were “thoroughly checked before the show” and “were rechecked after” the incident. “Our thoughts are with those who were impacted, and we are following up with them to make sure they are okay,” they wrote. Credit: Spencer Gregory via Storyful