Several injured or missing after a bus carrying dozens of Indian pilgrims drives off a Nepal highway

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A bus carrying dozens of Indian pilgrims drove off a highway Friday in Nepal, leaving several people injured or missing.

The bus veered off the highway and rolled toward a fast-flowing river, stopping on the rocky bank.

The top part of the bus had been ripped but the wreckage did not plunge into the Marsyangdi river.

The Associated Press