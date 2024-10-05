Several killed trying to cross Channel, including child 'trampled to death'

Several people died, including a young child, when an overcrowded boat attempted to cross the Channel to the United Kingdom, French authorities said on Saturday.

A French vessel responded to a distress call on Saturday morning, according to a statement from the Pas-de-Calais prefecture in northern France.

It picked up 14 people from the dinghy, the statement said, some injured and others already dead.

"Yet again, several migrants lost their lives trying to reach Britain by crossing the Channel," the prefecture said.

According to French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, the victims included a child who was "trampled to death".

"The smugglers have the blood of these people on their hands and our government will intensify the fight against these gangs who enrich themselves by organising these deadly crossings," he posted on social media.

French officials said the accident was not a shipwreck and the dead child had been found in the boat, not in the water.

Local reports estimated the child's age at around four years.

Death toll

The dinghy continued towards British waters with the rest of its passengers, the prefecture said.

Around 50 people have died in its waters this year so far.

