Several locations available for Christmas tree recycling
Several locations available for Christmas tree recycling
Several locations available for Christmas tree recycling
The mom explained why sticking to the consequences of her daughter's action through the holiday was important to her
It's probably not the way they wanted to spend their Christmas Eve.
Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer told BI that automakers ditching EVs for hybrids risked falling even further behind their Chinese rivals.
The country icon shared a holiday snap, and some Christmas wishes, with fans on Instagram on Dec. 25
Donald Trump Jr. showed off his new girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson, at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Christmas dinner. Photos shared by the X account @patriottakes show the couple dining alongside the president-elect, first lady-in-waiting Melania, and their son Barron at the private Palm Beach club. While Anderson appeared festive in a red dress, Trump Jr.‘s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was nowhere to be seen. Reports of Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.‘s split emerged as the oldest of the pr
We had to do a triple take.
The former couple reunited to exchange presents ahead of the holiday.
An Alaska seabird species faced the worst mortality event in modern history, and the population isn’t recovering, a study finds. Experts discuss the future implications.
Pizza delivery driver Brianna Alvelo, 22, was charged with stabbing a pregnant customer multiple times over a tip, authorities and reports say.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The outgoing and incoming U.S. presidents had different messages for the Christmas holiday on Wednesday, with Democrat Joe Biden urging Americans to reflect and unite, while Republican Donald Trump offered a holiday greeting and then took aim at his political opponents. Biden narrated a video tour of the White House Christmas decorations that was published on YouTube late on Christmas Eve, in which he urges Americans to set aside "all the noise and everything that divides us." "We're here on this Earth to care for one another, to love one another," Biden says in a voiceover as a camera pans past adorned evergreen trees and bedecked fireplaces inside the White House.
Victoria and David Beckham share rare intimate photos on Christmas day from Miami home – see photos
People were quick to confirm that they have, indeed, celebrated Christmas during the period when Trump was not president
Jennifer Crumbley, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting her son carried out at a Michigan high school, is asking to be released from prison as her appeal moves through the courts. Attorney Michael Dezsi argued in the new motion that Crumbley -- who was sentenced this year to 10 to 15 years in prison -- hasn't committed any crimes, isn't a danger to anyone and won't run away. Dezsi said that Crumbley should be allowed to post bond, which would let her leave the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility while promising to appear at court dates.
The 'Today' co-host is a mom to Haley, 7, and Hope, 5
A dead body was discovered in the wheel well of an airplane upon arrival at Kahului Airport in Maui, Hawaii, on Christmas Eve, according to police who are investigating the incident. "The Maui Police Department is currently conducting an active investigation regarding a deceased individual discovered on an incoming flight from the mainland this afternoon," officials said in a statement Wednesday. United Airlines Flight 202 arrived at the Kahului Airport from Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Dec. 24.
"All my Christmas wishes came true," Munn wrote in an Instagram post showing off highlights from their first Christmas as a family of four
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the baby was discovered on Christmas morning in Denver by a passerby who stopped to help.
Luke Simon and his brother were celebrating Christmas with friends when the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami hit.
Giuliani pleads to federal judge to reject proposed sanctions in flurry of Christmas Eve court documents
The cookbook author and EGOT winner traveled across the pond to open gifts under the tree