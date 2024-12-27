Several locations available to recycle your Christmas tree
Several locations available to recycle your Christmas tree
Several locations available to recycle your Christmas tree
The mom explained why sticking to the consequences of her daughter's action through the holiday was important to her
Trump reeled off 34 posts on his social media platform within a one-hour period
The country icon shared a holiday snap, and some Christmas wishes, with fans on Instagram on Dec. 25
Donald Trump Jr. showed off his new girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson, at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Christmas dinner. Photos shared by the X account @patriottakes show the couple dining alongside the president-elect, first lady-in-waiting Melania, and their son Barron at the private Palm Beach club. While Anderson appeared festive in a red dress, Trump Jr.‘s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was nowhere to be seen. Reports of Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.‘s split emerged as the oldest of the pr
“Being together for the holidays makes me so happy,” Victoria captioned a family photo shared to Instagram
The former couple reunited to exchange presents ahead of the holiday.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The outgoing and incoming U.S. presidents had different messages for the Christmas holiday on Wednesday, with Democrat Joe Biden urging Americans to reflect and unite, while Republican Donald Trump offered a holiday greeting and then took aim at his political opponents. Biden narrated a video tour of the White House Christmas decorations that was published on YouTube late on Christmas Eve, in which he urges Americans to set aside "all the noise and everything that divides us." "We're here on this Earth to care for one another, to love one another," Biden says in a voiceover as a camera pans past adorned evergreen trees and bedecked fireplaces inside the White House.
We had to do a triple take.
People were quick to confirm that they have, indeed, celebrated Christmas during the period when Trump was not president
The 'Today' co-host is a mom to Haley, 7, and Hope, 5
Victoria and David Beckham share rare intimate photos on Christmas day from Miami home – see photos
Princess William and Princess Kate's daughter greeted royal fans during Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham – see photos
The singer shares her teens with ex-husband Nick Cannon
The music icon was joined by her four daughters for a double holiday post on Instagram
An Alaska seabird species faced the worst mortality event in modern history, and the population isn’t recovering, a study finds. Experts discuss the future implications.
"All my Christmas wishes came true," Munn wrote in an Instagram post showing off highlights from their first Christmas as a family of four
Southern Ontario is in for a warm end to 2024 as an active storm track settles across the Great Lakes this weekend
The Good American co-founder shares her son Tatum, 2, and daughter True, 6, with ex Tristan Thompson
Conservation International's expedition in Peru's Alto Mayo Landscape unearthed dozens of species new to science
The cookbook author and EGOT winner traveled across the pond to open gifts under the tree