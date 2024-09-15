Several migrants die while trying to cross English Channel

An inflatable dinghy carrying migrants passes a passenger ferry as it makes its way towards England (REUTERS)

Several migrants have died while attempting to cross the English Channel from France, French officials said.

A number of people died off the coast between the French ports of Calais and Boulougne overnight.

"Several migrants lost their lives," the Pas-de-Calais prefecture told AFP, without providing exact numbers.

This tragedy follows a recent incident on September 3 when 12 people, including six children and a pregnant woman, died in a boat sinking. It was the deadliest Channel crossing this year.

French authorities rescued 200 people in a 24-hour period over Friday and Saturday.

Regional prefect Jacques Billant is scheduled to address the media at 10:00 local time (09:00 BST).

More than 30 people have died in Channel crossings so far this year.

More than 21,000 people crossed the English Channel in small boats between January and September this year, government figures show.

