Eight migrants die while trying to cross English Channel

At least eight migrants have died off the coast of France while attempting to cross the English Channel, French media reports.

The deaths occurred off Ambleteuse in the Pas-de-Calais region of northern France overnight, French officials said.

It comes as French authorities rescued some 200 people off the coast of Calais over a 24-hour period between Friday and Saturday night.

A boat carrying migrants that was in poor condition was located off the coast of Le Portel, a French coastal town, and 55 migrants were rescued.

Elsewhere, 61 migrants were picked up off the coast of La Becque d'Hardelot, 48 people were recovered near a lighthouse and at the end of the day 36 more people were rescued, French authorities said.

All of those rescued were brought back to land.

French authorities said they monitored 18 attempts to launch boats across the Channel on Saturday.

It comes less than two weeks after at least 12 people, including 10 women and girls, died after a boat with dozens of migrants tore apart in the English Channel.

The French coastguard said more than 65 people were rescued after the vessel got into difficulties off the coast of Cap Gris-Nez.

France's interior minister Gerald Darmanin said only eight of the 70 people on board had lifejackets.

It was the deadliest incident so far this year, which had already seen 25 people die attempting to cross the Channel.

More than 30 people have died in Channel crossings so far this year.

More than 21,000 people crossed the English Channel in small boats between January and September this year, government figures show.

