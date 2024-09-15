‘Eight migrants’ killed while trying to cross England Channel

Eight migrants have died overnight off the coast of France while attempting to cross the Channel, a police source has told local media.

Rescue services were called to waters in the commune of Ambleteuse around 1am local time, according to reports this morning.

French maritime authorities said on Saturday that 200 people were rescued in a 24-hour period over Friday and Saturday.

People were rescued from four different boats by the French coast guard and other first responders – one boat had 61 people, another had 55, and two more had 48 and 36 individuals each, according to the BBC.

All of those rescued were brought back to land.

Regional prefect Jacques Billant is set to hold a news conference at 10:00 local time (9am BST).

The incident comes more than a week the deadliest attempted Channel crossing this year, when six children and a pregnant woman were among at least 12 migrants who died when their boat was “ripped open”.

More than 53 survivors were plucked from waters off Gris-Nez point, between Calais and Boulogne-sur-Mer, during a major air and sea rescue operation on 3 September.

More than 30 people have died in Channel crossings so far this year.

Around 400 people have arrived in Britain on small boats over the past seven days, according to official UK figures, taking the provisional total this year to over 21,000.

The Labour government has vowed to “smash” the people-smuggling gangs behind the crossings, in part through increased cooperation with other European nations.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper moved to establish a new Border Security Command in her first days in office, while in August, Sir Keir Starmer and French president Emmanuel Macron pledged to work together more closely to dismantle migrant smuggling routes.

Speaking after the deadly 3 September incident, Border security and asylum minister Dame Angela Eagle said: “It is a worrying trend that boats are being filled with many more people than we have seen in past times. And also the quality of boats is deteriorating, so these crossings are getting more and more dangerous as time goes on.

“They’re always dangerous, this is a very, very busy shipping lane, but the danger and the risk seem to be rising and today’s [3 September] tragic incident is a representation of that.”

This is a breaking news story, more follows...