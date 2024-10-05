Several people including child die trying to cross Channel

Tom Watling
·2 min read
Groups of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on Friday onboard Border Force vessels (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Groups of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on Friday onboard Border Force vessels (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A child is among several people who died attempting to cross the English Channel on Saturday, a French minister said.

French interior minister Bruno Retailleau said the child, believed to be around four, was “trampled to death in a boat” trying to reach England. He described the incident as a “terrible tragedy”.

Local newspaper La Voix du Nord suggested at least four migrants had died across two separate incidents.

“Today several people died trying to cross the Channel,” wrote Mr Retailleau on Twitter/X.

“A child was trampled to death in a boat. A terrible tragedy that must make us all aware of the tragedy that is unfolding.

“The people smugglers have the blood of these people on their hands and our government will intensify the fight against these mafias who are getting rich by organising these crossings of death.”

The UK saw the first arrivals in five days on Friday from across the English Channel as 395 people landed on British shores.

The latest arrivals, who had travelled in seven boats, brought the total for the year to 25,639.

This compares to 25,330 by the same date last year and 33,611 in 2022.

Cumulative arrivals of people crossing the English Channel in small boats (PA)
Cumulative arrivals of people crossing the English Channel in small boats (PA)

Some of those arriving on Friday were pictured wearing life jackets as they were brought to shore at Dover on a Border Force vessel.

The arrivals came on the same day as the UK and other G7 nations agreed on an anti-smuggling action plan designed to boost cooperation on the issue following talks in Italy.

The Home Office said this includes joint investigations and intelligence sharing in a bid to target criminal smuggling routes.

The action plan also details “working collaboratively” with social media companies to monitor the internet and different platforms to prevent them from being used to enable migrant smuggling and people trafficking.

This includes calling on social media companies “to do more to respond to online content that advertises migrant smuggling services”.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.

“As we have seen with so many recent devastating tragedies in the Channel, the people-smuggling gangs do not care if the vulnerable people they exploit live or die, as long as they pay. We will stop at nothing to dismantle their business models and bring them to justice.

“We are making progress, bolstering our personnel numbers in the UK and abroad. Our new Border Security Command will strengthen our global partnerships and enhance our efforts to investigate, arrest and prosecute these evil criminals.”

Latest Stories

  • France, Italy launch project to exchange migrant trafficking information

    The interior ministers of France and Italy signed a declaration on their intention to exchange information related to migrant trafficking, the French interior ministry said on Friday. The project will be modeled after a similar deal between France and Britain, launched in 2020 in the north of France in a bid to stop attempts to reach the United Kingdom. France's new Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, a law-and-order politician from the conservative Republican party (LR), said it was his priority to further toughen immigration laws, echoing remarks from the prime minister who said the country needed to control its border better.

  • Several migrants including child die while trying to cross English Channel

    Several migrants including child die while trying to cross English Channel

  • Michael Moore Warns This Move Could Cost Kamala Harris The Election

    On the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Flint, Michigan, filmmaker Michael Moore is warning of a fatal “mistake that could be made in these final 4-5 weeks” until Election Day.“If Harris is advised by her wealthy donors to shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a ‘move to the center,’” Moore writes in a new Substack post, it could “reduce or depress the vote.” The Fahrenheit 9/11 director grew up in the suburbs of Flint, and made the Midwestern c

  • Liz Cheney Splotches Donald Trump With Golden Line About Her Past

    The lifelong Republican's zing came during a joint rally appearance with Donald Trump's Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

  • Revealed: The real reason why people are leaving Donald Trump’s rallies as he is still on stage

    Over the past months the former president has seemingly become more and more obsessed with attendance – amid claims that his fans are leaving early ‘out of frustration and boredom’

  • MTG’s New Hurricane Helene Conspiracy: ‘They Can Control the Weather’

    Marjorie Taylor Greene challenges YOU to prove Hurricane Helene wasn’t an inside job.As the death toll from one of the worst U.S. storms in recent memory topped 200 on Friday morning, the Republican congresswoman and noted conspiracy theorist posted a timely reminder on X that “yes they can control the weather” and that “it’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”Her comments came hot on the heels of another post featuring an electoral map of areas worst hit by the hurricane, wa

  • Trump Souvenir Vendors Brawl Before Michigan MAGA Rally

    The former president's campaign team said the Trump merchandise sellers were ejected.

  • Trump Made Crass Jokes About Death of Rally Attendee in Leaked Recording

    Donald Trump was reportedly caught on tape turning the grieving widow of a man who died at one of his rallies into a source of amusement for his super-wealthy dinner guests.The recording, obtained by The Guardian, apparently comes from a private meal Trump held Aug. 10 in Aspen, Colorado. In it, the Republican presidential nominee reportedly recalled a meeting with the wife of Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed by shots fired at Trump by Thomas Crooks at a Pennsylvania rally in July.“So t

  • Trump Mocks Joe Biden’s Beach Body in (Another) Bizarre Rant

    Donald Trump spent a large chunk of his campaign rally Thursday railing not against his actual opponent, Kamala Harris, but taking pot shots at his old rival Joe Biden over how he looks in a swimsuit.Throughout his speech in Saginaw, Michigan, Trump seemed preoccupied with the push Democrats made over the summer to get Biden—a weaker candidate than Harris, according to polling—to step aside.“That was a coup of an American president,” Trump said. “They took his presidency, they said, ‘You get the

  • 'Daily Show' Tears Apart 'Shameful' New Election Development

    "This is the last thing American democracy needed," said host Michael Kosta.

  • Couple in Harris ad are Republican farmers, not Democratic actors | Fact check

    The couple in Harris' ad debunked the claim. They said they are Pennsylvania farmers who previously voted for former President Donald Trump.

  • Government brought to standstill following Speaker’s ruling

    Government business has been on an indefinite pause after House Speaker Greg Fergus ruled that the government "clearly did not fully comply" with an order from the House to provide documents related to a now-defunct foundation responsible for doling out hundreds of millions of federal dollars for green technology projects. (Oct. 3, 2024)

  • Liz Cheney’s Speech Seriously Hurt Donald Trump’s Feelings

    Donald Trump launched into an unhinged attack on Liz Cheney after the former Republican congresswoman denounced him in a speech at a Kamala Harris campaign event on Thursday afternoon.“Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative,” he fumed in a Truth Social post after the former Wyoming rep’s remarks. “The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Politica

  • CNN Reporter Warns Kamala Harris Campaign Looks ‘Like a Loser’

    CNN data reporter Harry Enten says that one key statistic may spell serious trouble for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign just one month out from the election—so much so that a win would be, in his words, “historically unprecedented.”In a segment with host John Berman, Enten analyzed the polling data around the question, “Do you think the country is on the right track?” Apparently, just 28 percent of Americans think that the United States is currently headed in the right direct

  • Russia is facing a 'time bomb' at the heart of its economy, economist says

    "Putin's war not only imposes on today's Russians a worse life than they otherwise would have had. It also condemns future generations."

  • Judge Scolds ‘Privileged’ MAGA Election Official During Searing Sentencing

    A Colorado judge threw the book at a MAGA folk hero on Thursday after bizarre scenes in court that included “magnetic mattresses” and courtroom outbursts. Tina Peters, the infamous election-denying Colorado clerk who tried to help Donald Trump overturn 2020 election results, was sentenced to nine years in prison—a far cry from probation, as her attorneys had asked for. Peters, 68, was found guilty last month of allowing a man associated with MyPillow’s Mike Lindell to enter the Mesa County elect

  • Iran's Khamenei urges allies to step up struggle against Israel

    (Reuters) -Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared in public on Friday for the first time since Iran's missile attack on Israel, describing it as legitimate punishment for what he called Israeli crimes and calling for more anti-Israel struggle. Delivering his first Friday prayers sermon in nearly five years, Khamenei said Israel's adversaries in the region should "double your efforts and capabilities... and resist the aggressive enemy". The deputy commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the country's most powerful military force, said meanwhile that Iran would strike Israeli energy and gas installations if Israel attacked it.

  • Oklahoma School Official’s Bid To Buy Classroom Bibles Appears Suspiciously Specific

    The Bible endorsed by Donald Trump and Lee Greenwood looks like a perfect fit for what controversy-courting school superintendent Ryan Walters is looking for.

  • Trump son-in-law Kushner has discussed U.S.-Saudi diplomacy with Saudi crown prince

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has discussed U.S.-Saudi diplomatic negotiations involving Israel with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman multiple times since leaving the Trump White House, said a source familiar with the discussions.

  • Stephen Colbert Makes 'Weird' Discovery In Jack Smith's New Trump Brief

    The "Late Show" host pointed to the special counsel's "damning language" in his 165-page filing on Trump.