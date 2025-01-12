Several people injured after a rollover crash in Albuquerque
Several people injured after a rollover crash in Albuquerque
Several people injured after a rollover crash in Albuquerque
Flight recorders from the passenger jet that crashed in South Korea last month, killing more than 170 people, stopped working minutes before the plane belly-landed and exploded on the runway, investigators said Saturday.
You trust your financial planner with your money. You trust your doctor with your health. When it comes to your vehicles, you likely trust your mechanic to steer you in the right direction. Maybe you...
Snow and icy roads are causing traffic trouble on Saskatchewan's highways Saturday, including semis blocking parts of two major highways in the province, RCMP say.Police said as of just before 1 p.m., the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway are restricted between Rush Lake and Chaplin, about 60 kilometres to the east, because of a semi that's blocking lanes.Another semi on Highway 11 near Kenaston, about 80 kilometres south of Saskatoon, was blocking the northbound lane, RCMP said in a n
Ford kicked off the Detroit Auto Show by showing off a special-edition Mustang, which the automaker says is the fastest-ever street-legal version of the iconic sports car (AP video: Mike Householder)
Brian Blumer was shocked when he opened his Quebec vehicle registration bill this year and saw it was a whopping $392. "I thought it was only me — I did an infraction of some sort, and I really didn't know what it was," he said. "Then I was like, 'Wow! That's a lot of money!'"Blumer lives in the on-island Montreal suburb of Côte Saint-Luc, Que. That means he's now paying the new tax that the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), which represents more than 80 Montreal-area municipalities,
The new Model Y has a redesigned exterior with a Cybertruck-like design. It could be just what Tesla needs as the EV giant faces stagnant sales.
The Detroit Auto Show is back and we're live from the show on Friday morning in January. Brittany Toolis is live from Ford to see what they're showing off.
Consumers often consider the sticker price, features, and design when deciding which car to buy. Find Out: The 20 Cars Seeing the Biggest Price Drops in 2024 Discover More: 9 Things You Must Do...
Experts say stowaway incidents are shocking, but they don't represent a real risk to airline passenger safety.
Lacy declared for the 2025 NFL Draft two days after the crash occurred.
CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) -South Korea's Hyundai Motor said on Friday it would introduce the cheapest compact electric car in Japan, to penetrate a market dominated by local giants with established petrol and hybrid vehicle technologies. The Japan launch of the Hyundai Inster follows attempts by Tesla and other foreign brands to enter a country seeing a slow take-up of EVs. With the Inster, Hyundai will take a low-price strategy akin to China's leading EV maker, BYD.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said that officers had attempted to stop the Honda Civic being driven by the 33-year-old.
SpaceX is preparing for the seventh flight test of the Starship vehicle on Monday afternoon from Starbase in Boca Chica near Brownsville, Texas.
You can argue that tires are a car's foremost important safety and performance feature, but all the basic components are equally critical. If one fails, the vehicle becomes unusable and costs you...
(Bloomberg) -- A powerful winter storm sweeping the US South has grounded more than 3,000 flights, halted passenger trains and threatening the region with heavy snowfall.Most Read from BloombergWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoA Blueprint for Better Bike LanesAmbitious High-Speed Rail Plans Advance in the Baltic RegionNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawDutch Central Bank Restores Amsterdam’s ‘Ugliest Building’As of 4:55 p.m. New York time, 3,419 flights around the U
A chance to own the ultimate driving machine—enter now to win the 2024 Corvette Z06 with unmatched performance and iconic style.
Lacy declared for the 2025 NFL Draft just two days after the fatal accident on Dec. 17
Despite this, Mercedes stock inched higher after the results and was up 4% by 1120 GMT, topping the German blue-chip index DAX. Stifel analyst Daniel Schwarz pointed to a robust 34% quarterly sales rise in the carmaker's lucrative top-end segment after a poor performance in the third quarter had weighed on earnings. A rare bright spot in the Mercedes release was a 3% quarterly rise in October-December sales in its core car unit, driven by a jump in top-end vehicle sales.
The Tesla rival launched its first supercar, the Yangwang U9, last year, and has shown off its ability to "jump" over potholes and road spikes.
Built from 1969 through 1973, the first generation of Japan’s Z-Car remains a benchmark in automotive design and performance.