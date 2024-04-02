Finland shooting: At least one child killed and two others injured after '12-year-old' opens fire at school

Police officers at Viertola school in Vantaa (via REUTERS)

A child has died and two others have been seriously wounded in a shooting at a school in Finland.The incident took place early on Tuesday morning at the Viertola school in Vantaa, a suburb to the capital Helsinki.

A child suspect was later arrested by police and is being held in custody.

The children who were shot and the suspect are reportedly all 12 years old.They were found in the Helsinki area, Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat said.

Three children were wounded in the shooting, one of which was reported dead later in the morning.

"The immediate danger is over," the Viertola school's principal Sari Laasila said, declining to comment further on the incident.

Viertola school has 90 staff and 800 pupils made up of both primary and middle school age - between seven and 15.

Finnish children had just returned to school after a long Easter weekend.

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said on X: "The day started in a horrifying way... I can only imagine the pain and worry that many families are experiencing at the moment. The suspected perpetrator has been caught."

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said the shooting was deeply shocking.

"My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and the other students and staff," he said on X.

Previous school shootings in Finland have put a harsh focus on Finland's gun policy.

In 2007, Pekka-Eric Auvinen shot and killed six students, the school nurse, the principal, and himself using a handgun at Jokela High School, near Helsinki.

A year later, in 2008, Matti Saari, another student, opened fire at a vocational school in Kauhajoki, located in northwest Finland. He killed nine students and one male staff member before turning the gun on himself.

Finland tightened its gun legislation in 2010, introducing an aptitude test for all firearms licence applicants. The age limit for applicants was also changed to 20 from 18.

There are more than 1.5 million licensed firearms and about 430,000 licence holders in the nation of 5.6 million people, where hunting and target shooting are popular.