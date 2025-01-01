Several people are killed in a shooting in Montenegro, police and local media say

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Several people were killed in a shooting on Wednesday in the Montenegrin city of Cetinje, police and local media said. The shooter is on the run.

Police dispatched special troops to search for the armed shooter in Cetinje, some 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of the capital Podgorica.

A statement said the man opened fire in a bar and fled the scene armed. Police identified the shooter only by his initials A.M. and said he was 45 years old.

Police gave no other details. The state RTCG television said seven people were killed in the shooting that followed a bar brawl.

“Armed, he (shooter) left the object and fled,” the statement said.

The RTCG report identified the man as Aco Martinovic, saying he was known for erratic behavior and had been detained in the past for illegal possession of weapons. The TV published the reported suspect's photo on its website.

The report said he went home to get his gun and came back to the bar where he opened fire and killed and wounded several people. He then went to another site where he killed the bar owner's children and a woman, the report added.

Authorities did not immediately provide a number of fatalities.

Police appealed on the residents to remain calm and stay indoors, ruling out a clash between criminal gangs.

